UFC fighter Nik Lentz gave an unexpected (and totally hilarious) shoutout to a certain ‘homie’ after he won his fight at UFC 229.

Watch.

UFC Star Nik Lentz gives a shoutout to Brett Kavanaugh after his win at UFC 229. pic.twitter.com/7ASTeLcOcA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 7, 2018

The smile on Nik’s face when he said it? ACES.

Way to go Special K.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Listen to the crowd’s reaction … it’s interesting.

Knocking a dude out and giving a shout out to Brett Kavanaugh to own the libs https://t.co/4oQ20eimrc — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 7, 2018

Now THAT is how you do it.

Welcome to politics, 2018.

Things just keep getting better and better! #winning #Kavanaugh — Rosetta Styburski (@rstyburski) October 7, 2018

It’s pretty clear that everyday Americans saw through the smear campaign Democrats built against Kavanaugh to block him from the bench. When you see something like this at a UFC event?

We all need our Special K. Amazing support and great shout out to our new SCOTUS JUSTICE. God is good. Serving next 40yrs strong Conservative!! #MAGA — gcombs71 (@gcombs71) October 7, 2018

Yeah.

Special K 😂😂😂😂 — Jaded Superhero (@subzerowinz) October 7, 2018

Full disclosure, we laughed.

And now, let the moonbats proclaim that Special K is a secret reference to the psychoactive drug, ketamine, and the FBI should investigate. — War Mystery Guards (@hal_dunn) October 7, 2018

Nah, they’re too busy blaming Russia.

You think we’re kidding? Go read Eric Garland’s timeline.

I don't really follow UFC, but I have a new favorite fighter. Well done! — Steve Thompson (@Golfjunkie2) October 7, 2018

Feels good. It feels good knowing that Trump and the voters have given the GOP more of a spine to fight back against the left’s evil tactics. — Savage American (@ReaganSurfs) October 7, 2018

It does seem like we’re seeing some fire out of the GOP that we haven’t seen before. Lindsey Graham anyone?

Congratulations Nick! Loved the shout out to #SpecialK!!❤️👍💪💪

I’m your fan!! 👏👏 — Rachel McClure Hough (@R_A_McClure) October 7, 2018

And a fan of Special K too!

Ha!

Related:

Literally SHAKING (from laughter): Top 10 UNHINGED Lefty responses to Kavanaugh’s confirmation