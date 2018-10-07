UFC fighter Nik Lentz gave an unexpected (and totally hilarious) shoutout to a certain ‘homie’ after he won his fight at UFC 229.

Watch.

The smile on Nik’s face when he said it? ACES.

Way to go Special K.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Listen to the crowd’s reaction … it’s interesting.

Now THAT is how you do it.

Welcome to politics, 2018.

It’s pretty clear that everyday Americans saw through the smear campaign Democrats built against Kavanaugh to block him from the bench. When you see something like this at a UFC event?

Yeah.

Full disclosure, we laughed.

Nah, they’re too busy blaming Russia.

You think we’re kidding? Go read Eric Garland’s timeline.

It does seem like we’re seeing some fire out of the GOP that we haven’t seen before. Lindsey Graham anyone?

And a fan of Special K too!

Ha!

