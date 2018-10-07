Chuck Wendig seems upset.

No, we don’t expect you to know who is he, we didn’t and honestly, we still don’t (although his bio suggests he may be a writer of some sort) BUT after going through thousands of Kavanaugh meltdowns on Twitter, he should be famous for this one.

Like seriously, we need a Freak Out Hall of Fame or something for a meltdown like this one.

Enjoy.

There will be renewed calls for civility. Ignore them. They ask for civility as a way for you to grant them complicity in what they do. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Huh?

Civility is for normalcy. When things are normal and working as intended, civility is part of maintaining balance. But when that balance is gone, civility does not help return it but rather, destabilize it further. Because your civility gives them cover for evil. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Awww, gotcha.

Heh.

Note: this isn’t the same as calling for violence. But it is suggesting that you should not be shamed for using vigorous, vulgar language. Or for standing up in disobedience. Or for demanding acknowledgement and action in whatever way you must. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Vulgar language?!

NOT THAT!

Fuck Trump. But he’s just the ugly fake-gold mask they’ve put on this thing. Fuck all the GOP, fuck that blubbering, bristling frat boy judge, fuck McConnell, Ryan, Grassley, Collins, every last one of them. Fuck them for how they’ve shamed victims and helped dismantle democracy. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Note, we typically screenshot tweets with this many curse words but since ol’ Chuck here doesn’t want us to be afraid to use vulgar language we thought we’d include them in all their glory just this once. Plus we figured many of you might want to read and respond …

They will tell you to smile, that we need to get back to business, that we gotta heal the rift and blah blah blah — but that’s the desire of a savvy bully, who wants you to stop crying after he hit you, who wants you not to fight back. But you can cry. And you can fight back. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

By all means, Chuck, don’t smile. We couldn’t care less.

We can’t stop smiling though.

They can eat shit. All of them. They can eat a boot covered in shit. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

A boot covered in it? Descriptive.

Winter is coming, you callous fucknecks, you prolapsed assholes, you grotesque monsters, you racists and rapists and wretched abusers, you vengeful petty horrors. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Winter actually is coming so … ok.

Sidenote: some will tell you to be civil because our rage and scorn will fuel the other side, but fuck that double standard in both its ears. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Didn’t he already say this once?

“Well, if you hadn’t said those SASSY WORDS and demonstrated ANGER at our whittled-down democracy, I for a second might’ve been convinced not to eat this baby. But fie! Fie on you! Your incivility MADE me eat this baby!” — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Sassy words? HA HA HA HA HA.

Dying.

Spoiler warning: they were always gonna eat that baby. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Is he talking about eating babies now?

Alrighty then.

PS— It’s okay if you’re not okay. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 6, 2018

Because CLEARLY this dude is not ok.

Related:

OOOMG! Nancy Pelosi gets all TOUGH with Senate Judiciary, files FOIA request on FBI report (their response is LEGENDARY)

Game OVER DiFi! Dianne Feinstein tries to save face one last time on Ford and the backfire is EPIC (and so well-deserved)

Literally SHAKING (from laughter): Top 10 UNHINGED Lefty responses to Kavanaugh’s confirmation