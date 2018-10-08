A Lead Designer from Google named Dave Hogue had a few ‘choice’ words for the GOP on Saturday over the Kavanaugh confirmation …

Which he deleted.

Luckily Tammy Bruce grabbed it (and we did too but that’s beside the point).

Take a look at the threats a “Lead @Google designer” issued to Republicans. Deleted after the attn, but still must ask @google, is this acceptable from someone in your leadership? @TwitterSafety @SecretService @GOP @FBI pic.twitter.com/kTlDm8idbN — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 7, 2018

Tell us more about how Google isn’t biased.

He literally has Google in his bio on Twitter, and where you see many, many Conservatives posting anonymously because they’re afraid they’ll lose their jobs for their opinions in social media, Dave here was fearless.

Or dense.

Maybe both.

The UX Google guy did delete the tweet but as we all know, tweets are FOREVER.

Don’t worry about deleting it. All I had to do was Google it. pic.twitter.com/Jq6TcYW8gz — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 7, 2018

Especially when you can just Google it.

Heh.

You mean this tweet? Or did you do one worse? I'm sure @Google loves this kind of publicity from its high level employees pic.twitter.com/cpZmTMkZnj — James The Jackhole 👌 (@Mojo50James) October 7, 2018

Yes, this is the post you deleted.

Yes, once online – forever online. pic.twitter.com/xaOcoIEbXY — WillowWynde (@willowwynde) October 7, 2018

Let’s hear it for Google!

I saw what you wrote… Man, you have some serious mental issues. You may want to enroll in anger management or some other therapy, cuz you are crazy. — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) October 7, 2018

To be fair, this Google employee did try and apologize … sorta:

Yes, I deleted that tweet.

Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them.

Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning.

Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests.

Yes, I still believe we can do much better. — ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

When you read it again, it’s really not an apology, is it?

More like he’s making excuses for writing a horrible tweet.

And c’mon, like he knows what’s in anyone else’s best interests?

You do not get to tell me as a women about "serving my best interests". You do not decide for me, as a women, what to believe in, stand up for or speak on. There is no "we" can do much better because you are not speaking for me.

Try apologizing & do it w/o being such a mysogonist — DMKANDOIT (@DMKANDOIT) October 7, 2018

What does @Google think of your behavior. Conservatives have been fired for less repulsive tweets yet I’m sure they will give you a free pass. — Dale Glenn (@DaleAGlenn) October 7, 2018

We’re going to bet Google couldn’t care less. Psh, if anything they might give him a raise.

Your deleted tweets are one of the many reasons people run so fast away from the Democratic party and all companies deemed as left leaning. It's also why no one believes anything the media has to say anymore. Decent human beings don't want to be a part of that vile mentality. — 8lkat (@Tupelobee) October 7, 2018

You whine like a petulant child, your weakness is an embarrassment. — Blackbeard the Irate 💀🎃👻 (@YourLocalJacob) October 7, 2018

It’s like some of our good friends on the Left don’t understand they’re driving sane people away from their party. Democrats have turned into the rage party, it’s been so long since we’ve seen them actually stand FOR something instead of just against everything …

And Dave is a sad example of that messaging.

Maybe he should Google the word, ‘Consequences.’

