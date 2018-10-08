Winston Churchill truly was one of the greatest leaders of modern times.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly shared one of his best quotes …

One of the greatest leaders of modern times, Sir Winston Churchill said, “in victory, magnanimity.” I guess those days are over. — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 7, 2018

We’re pretty sure Kelly was reflecting on the division in this country and might have even been digging at Trump a little.

But for whatever reason, the Left lost their damn minds.

Sir with all due respect, Winston Churchill is just as good as Hitler. https://t.co/qHaNXUuyn6 — D.Mohan Krishna (@mohandandamudi) October 7, 2018

Huh?

Hhmm Churchill forgot to reflect on his decision to ignore India's plight in fighting the famine during his administration. Causing millions of Indian to die on the street while stealing their grains and supplied it to British armies. — orang biasa2 jek (@faridnor) October 7, 2018

Oh boy.

Good to hear from the Starbucks baristas in the room …

Christina Sommers was front and center with some serious fact-checks:

For a more balanced view, should you be interested. https://t.co/iLpyM94QPu — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) October 8, 2018

The guy LITERALLY beat Hitler but hey, the Left apparently has some narrative to push about Churchill so that whole defeating Nazis thing doesn’t mean as much.

Then for whatever reason, Kelly apologized for quoting Churchill.

Did not mean to offend by quoting Churchill. My apologies. I will go and educate myself further on his atrocities, racist views which I do not support. My point was we need to come together as one nation. We are all Americans. That should transcend partisan politics. — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 7, 2018

DUDE.

Never apologize to the beast, they won’t accept it anyway and they’ll just drag you further. Stick by your quote, stand by what you say, and ignore the haters.

Please don’t apologize. Winston Churchill, like all of us, had serious human failings. But unlike most of us—he possessed genuine greatness. And that greatness may have saved freedom & democracy. Ask the Twitter scolds to name a hero or heroine who didn’t have serious flaws. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) October 8, 2018

Christina is so awesome.

"I will go and educate myself further on Churchill's atrocities" is the sound of western civilization being stamped in the face by a jackboot forever. https://t.co/pNROOrIBQn — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 8, 2018

It’s the sound of revisionist history being shoved down his throat.

Churchill literally defeated Hitler. Like, he actually, in real life' defeated actual Hitler….and the left gets mad when you quote him. Tells us who the real fascists are:https://t.co/hml8xnECpX — yikes run! (@yikes_run) October 8, 2018

Really? You apologizing for quoting Churchill? Perhaps your marbles are “Lost in Space”. 😳🤦🏻‍♂️ — HICKORY (@claydirtman) October 8, 2018

You know @StationCDRKelly wouldn’t have gotten any grief from the Left if he’d quoted Stalin. Apparently he’s the only acceptable Allied leader for them anymore. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 8, 2018

Or maybe Che Guevara.

Oh come on… Now, we can't quote anyone, we can't talk about anything without someone being over sensitive. — Daniel Ruiz (@rui5enor) October 8, 2018

No matter what you write or say, there is going to be someone who’s offended. Especially on Leftist Twitter.

The West would’ve literally been a non-fiction version of Man in the High Castle without Churchill you freaking spineless nitwit. https://t.co/ylMQTd4LLB — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 8, 2018

Why on earth would you allow the hateful people make you apologize? Churchill wasn’t perfect, but who was? This is a sad thing. — Brian Flook (@bflook) October 8, 2018

This reaction is EXACTLY why he quoted Churchill in the first place.

Sweet yet stupid irony.

