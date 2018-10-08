Ben Dreyfuss really wanted to make an example out of Susan Collins for DARING to disbelieve Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. He even went so far as to write a cute little script to make her look stupid …
See, progressives only like women who agree with them. If they step out of line they get this treatment.
"I was hit by a car"
"I believe you. Something happened"
"I was hit by a car"
"You have bruises. Internal injuries. You are compelling"
"Car hit me"
"But I can not say if a car hit you"
"It did"
"Maybe you fell out a tree"
"Car"
"Off a bike"
"A car hit—"
"Point is: I believe you" https://t.co/l1eBr6QWed
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 7, 2018
From Mother Jones:
The notion that Ford misremembers what exactly happened to her 37 years ago—including who attacked her and where and when it occurred—has become a popular talking point among Kavanaugh’s conservative backers. The theory took hold following a series of tweets (since deleted) by Ed Whelan, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, in which he spun out a scenario in which Ford was assaulted by a boy who resembled Kavanaugh. In response, Ford said, “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.”
But Ford’s own witnesses contradicted her not to mention she couldn’t remember where or when it happened.
Benny Johnson pulled the ultimate slam here:
"I was hit by a car"
"When did it happen?"
"Don't know"
"Where did it happen?"
"Don't know"
"Are there witnesses?"
"Yes 4. They all say I was not hit by a car"
"What?"
"They also told the FBI that I was never hit by a car"
"So what do you know?"
"Brett Kavanaugh was driving"
"OK" https://t.co/xe9p0oOQqb
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2018
Bingo.
If Dreyfuss really wants to write up a true comparison it would be this …
Your version seems to miss the entire point of my version, which is Republicans should stop saying they believe Christine Ford since they clearly do not believe her.
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 8, 2018
Uh-oh, Ben seems cranky.
Guess he didn’t like someone making him look stupid with his own tweet.
Here's the nuance:
– Something bad happened to Ford.
– There is exactly 0 evidence showing it was Kavanaugh.
Both theses things are true.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2018
That was Susan’s point as well.
you forgot:
“Are you a woman?”
“Yes”
“Liberal?”
“Yes.”
“We believe you.”
— Kelley 🇺🇸🍀 (@KelleyKavanagh) October 8, 2018
HA! Perfect.
You forgot:
"Do you want to press charges?"
"No, just keep him off the Supreme Court"
— justin (@olsonwithanoh) October 8, 2018
Hey, this whole writing dialogue to troll people is a lot of fun.
Thanks, Ben!
