Ben Dreyfuss really wanted to make an example out of Susan Collins for DARING to disbelieve Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. He even went so far as to write a cute little script to make her look stupid …

See, progressives only like women who agree with them. If they step out of line they get this treatment.

From Mother Jones:

The notion that Ford misremembers what exactly happened to her 37 years ago—including who attacked her and where and when it occurred—has become a popular talking point among Kavanaugh’s conservative backers. The theory took hold following a series of tweets (since deleted) by Ed Whelan, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, in which he spun out a scenario in which Ford was assaulted by a boy who resembled Kavanaugh. In response, Ford said, “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.”

But Ford’s own witnesses contradicted her not to mention she couldn’t remember where or when it happened.

Benny Johnson pulled the ultimate slam here:

Bingo.

If Dreyfuss really wants to write up a true comparison it would be this …

Uh-oh, Ben seems cranky.

Guess he didn’t like someone making him look stupid with his own tweet.

That was Susan’s point as well.

HA! Perfect.

Hey, this whole writing dialogue to troll people is a lot of fun.

Thanks, Ben!

