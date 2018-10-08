Ben Dreyfuss really wanted to make an example out of Susan Collins for DARING to disbelieve Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. He even went so far as to write a cute little script to make her look stupid …

See, progressives only like women who agree with them. If they step out of line they get this treatment.

"I was hit by a car"

"I believe you. Something happened"

"I was hit by a car"

"You have bruises. Internal injuries. You are compelling"

"Car hit me"

"But I can not say if a car hit you"

"It did"

"Maybe you fell out a tree"

"Car"

"Off a bike"

"A car hit—"

"Point is: I believe you" https://t.co/l1eBr6QWed — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 7, 2018

From Mother Jones:

The notion that Ford misremembers what exactly happened to her 37 years ago—including who attacked her and where and when it occurred—has become a popular talking point among Kavanaugh’s conservative backers. The theory took hold following a series of tweets (since deleted) by Ed Whelan, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, in which he spun out a scenario in which Ford was assaulted by a boy who resembled Kavanaugh. In response, Ford said, “There is zero chance that I would confuse them.”

But Ford’s own witnesses contradicted her not to mention she couldn’t remember where or when it happened.

Benny Johnson pulled the ultimate slam here:

"I was hit by a car"

"When did it happen?"

"Don't know"

"Where did it happen?"

"Don't know"

"Are there witnesses?"

"Yes 4. They all say I was not hit by a car"

"What?"

"They also told the FBI that I was never hit by a car"

"So what do you know?"

"Brett Kavanaugh was driving"

"OK" https://t.co/xe9p0oOQqb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2018

Bingo.

If Dreyfuss really wants to write up a true comparison it would be this …

Your version seems to miss the entire point of my version, which is Republicans should stop saying they believe Christine Ford since they clearly do not believe her. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 8, 2018

Uh-oh, Ben seems cranky.

Guess he didn’t like someone making him look stupid with his own tweet.

Here's the nuance: – Something bad happened to Ford.

– There is exactly 0 evidence showing it was Kavanaugh. Both theses things are true. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2018

That was Susan’s point as well.

you forgot: “Are you a woman?”

“Yes”

“Liberal?”

“Yes.”

“We believe you.” — Kelley 🇺🇸🍀 (@KelleyKavanagh) October 8, 2018

HA! Perfect.

You forgot: "Do you want to press charges?" "No, just keep him off the Supreme Court" — justin (@olsonwithanoh) October 8, 2018

Hey, this whole writing dialogue to troll people is a lot of fun.

Thanks, Ben!

Related:

OMG he’s LOST IT! Ron Perlman has full-out MELTDOWN, compares Kavanaugh to Hitler (and then it REALLY gets dumb)

Hey THANKS Sen. Feinstein! Mollie Hemingway highlights Kavanaugh ‘side effect’ that should TERRIFY Dems

Cry us a RIVER! Colbert writer ‘apologizes’ for tweet about ruining Kavanaugh’s life, claims it’s been hard on HER