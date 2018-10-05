Now, you’d think after the last few weeks that Senator Dianne Feinstein would have something to say about the cloture vote this morning on Kavanaugh. Truly. She’s spent nearly a month trying to destroy him personally and professionally, so color us shocked that her first tweet after the vote was this.

The rising cost of college textbooks is a big part of student debt. Today, UC Davis received a $4.9 million grant to develop free, open textbooks. It’s great to see UC Davis playing a key role in the effort to make higher education more affordable. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 5, 2018

Huh?

That’s it?

Earlier she was more than happy to share herself speaking on the floor about Kavanaugh … so what gives?

WATCH NOW: I'm speaking on the Senate floor about Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. https://t.co/BZyMpaBwec — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 5, 2018

Blah blah blah.

On to the next thing. #ConfirmJudgeKavanaughNow — Jeff Baxter (@drjeffmbaxter) October 5, 2018

Maybe we’re cynical, but it seems to us like she’s trying really hard to change the subject.

Do you think she crying because she feels guilty over what she did to Judge Kavanaugh or because she lost the battle? pic.twitter.com/ISL7YPpJdj — Feisty☀️Floridian (@Feisty_FL) October 5, 2018

Could have been the letter Grassley sent Ford’s attorneys? You know, the one where Grassley asked for all communications between their team and senators, especially Feinstein and Hirono.

But again, we’re cynical that way.

My how quickly you have moved on senator! — david king (@dkingman87) October 5, 2018

Would appear we’re not the only cynical ones.

In other news… — Brian Chang (@Crzycalichi) October 5, 2018

So you're finally giving up on your @Scotus appointment obstruction? #winning #MAGA — Jim of all trades (@jatreuel) October 5, 2018

#DueProcess you should be ashamed for weaponizing and politicizing sexual assault with untimely, unverified allegations against an innocent man. — James DaSilva (@dasilvajmusic) October 5, 2018

Nice try, DiFi, but what you and your cohorts tried to do to Brett Kavanaugh isn’t going anywhere.

