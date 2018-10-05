Now, you’d think after the last few weeks that Senator Dianne Feinstein would have something to say about the cloture vote this morning on Kavanaugh. Truly. She’s spent nearly a month trying to destroy him personally and professionally, so color us shocked that her first tweet after the vote was this.

Huh?

That’s it?

Earlier she was more than happy to share herself speaking on the floor about Kavanaugh … so what gives?

Blah blah blah.

Trending

Maybe we’re cynical, but it seems to us like she’s trying really hard to change the subject.

Could have been the letter Grassley sent Ford’s attorneys? You know, the one where Grassley asked for all communications between their team and senators, especially Feinstein and Hirono.

But again, we’re cynical that way.

Would appear we’re not the only cynical ones.

Nice try, DiFi, but what you and your cohorts tried to do to Brett Kavanaugh isn’t going anywhere.

Related:

‘I’m angry and I’M VOTING!’ Jon Favreau gets his a*s HANDED to him by Conservative woman in EPIC thread

THE TRIGGERING! Jeff Flake says he will vote YES on Kavanaugh, millions of Lefty heads EXPLODE at once

WOMEN’S RAGE: Laura Ingraham shares poll of women during Kavanaugh confirmation that spells DISASTER for Dems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clotureDianne FeinsteinGOPKavanaugh