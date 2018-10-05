Jeff Flake is a YES on Kavanaugh.

Unless something changes … whatever the Hell that means.

C’mon Flake, don’t flake out on us now.

Eeeek.

Hard decision for everybody except the Democrats who were a no vote before any of this Ford nonsense ever came to light.

Trending

Bite your TONGUE!

And since Flake said he’s a yes, the Left has gone into batsh*t mode.

IT’S THE END OF EVERYTHING.

Holy Hell, would someone please educate these people on how civics works?

These same folks were treating him like Santa Clause a week ago.

Whaaaaa?

K.

Literally, nothing this person just tweeted is true but whatevs.

Right? How dare Kavanaugh be angry after having a bunch of crazy-partisan hacks try and ruin his life and his family’s lives. The nerve.

It’s official. The Left only sees and hears what they want to see and hear. Reality is irrelevant.

Now they’re back to hating Flake.

Typical.

He is. He’s voting to confirm a man who has officially more than proven his worthiness and earned it.

Deal with it.

Related:

WOMEN’S RAGE: Laura Ingraham shares poll of women during Kavanaugh confirmation that spells DISASTER for Dems

He’s gonna CRY! Kimberley Strassel RIPS Matthew Dowd a new one for advocating silencing speech he disagrees with

So many FUN coincidences! Check out who Ford’s FBI buddy Monica McLean’s lawyer is tied to (hint, ugly pantsuits)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff FlakeKavanaugh