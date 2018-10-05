Jeff Flake is a YES on Kavanaugh.

Unless something changes … whatever the Hell that means.

BREAKING- unless something changes, JEFF FLAKE tells reporters outside the capitol that he is voting YES on KAVANAUGH — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) October 5, 2018

C’mon Flake, don’t flake out on us now.

flake's comments just aired on MSNBC as he was getting into a car. that means all eyes now look toward collins and manchin. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) October 5, 2018

FYI- this means BOTH collins and manchin have to vote NO to sink kavanaugh’s confirmation. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) October 5, 2018

Eeeek.

SEN FLAKE says he plans to vote yes tomorrow on Kavanaugh unless something big changes and he doesn’t see what would change. Says was a hard decision for everybody. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 5, 2018

Hard decision for everybody except the Democrats who were a no vote before any of this Ford nonsense ever came to light.

The day is young! https://t.co/8zhyGjZnZB — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 5, 2018

Bite your TONGUE!

And since Flake said he’s a yes, the Left has gone into batsh*t mode.

And that is the end of America for a generation. No more gay rights, civil rights, womens' rights, workers' rights, consideration for the disabled, consideration for victims, consideration for the sick, no more separation of church and state. It is long gone for a long time. — Briar S. Pumpkins (@MrRobotCodeBrkr) October 5, 2018

IT’S THE END OF EVERYTHING.

Holy Hell, would someone please educate these people on how civics works?

.@JeffFlake All talk and no action. This was his ploy to up level his profile. Thanks to .@60Minutes for giving him the hagiography he desired. — Anuradha Koli (@StarryAnna) October 5, 2018

These same folks were treating him like Santa Clause a week ago.

As if …. Flake grendstands and then he votes with party every single time. — Grandma (@23SkidooSt) October 5, 2018

It should not have been hard, anyone who watched, and has a lick of common sense tells you, Kavanaugh failed the interview in front of America. — don't ask (@fkthisnoise1) October 5, 2018

Whaaaaa?

That’s the fricken point. It SHOULDN’T be a hard decision! If it’s a hard decision, then he’s not the right choice. — PianomanHarry (@PianomanHarry) October 5, 2018

K.

Right because his shady personal finances, partisanship, temperament and sexual assault allegations not enough so maybe we find out he kneeled during a national anthem or something?? — C. Jordan, Jr. (@CJfromVA) October 5, 2018

Literally, nothing this person just tweeted is true but whatevs.

Flake folded as he always does. Even if there is no new evidence on sexual assault, the lying, the temperament, the fact that Supreme Court would be tainted forever is a good enough reason to vote no! — Theodore Zeltner (@zeltnerb) October 5, 2018

Right? How dare Kavanaugh be angry after having a bunch of crazy-partisan hacks try and ruin his life and his family’s lives. The nerve.

@SenFlakeStaff seriously? You're willing to put this man on the court after last week's performance? There will be nothing fair and impartial about this man. — Jim Drinkwine (@DrinkwineJim) October 5, 2018

It’s official. The Left only sees and hears what they want to see and hear. Reality is irrelevant.

Maybe we can stop pretending he does anything but toe the party line? — Joe LeMaster (@LeMasterPlan) October 5, 2018

Now they’re back to hating Flake.

Typical.

@SenJeffFake Please DO WHAT IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE COUNTRY! — AWM (@AnneAnnapolis) October 5, 2018

He is. He’s voting to confirm a man who has officially more than proven his worthiness and earned it.

Deal with it.

