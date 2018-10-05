Grab your tinfoil, and some markers and paper, because this is getting NUTTY.

It sounds like the lawyer for Ford’s beach friend (the one who worked for the FBI) not only worked for Preet Bharara and was a Schumer staffer BUT her attorney … he’s the really interesting one here.

Look at this.

The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford's "beach friend"– the one who worked for the FBI in the office of former Schumer staffer Preet Bharara–just so happens to be the FBI official who oversaw the Clinton e-mail and Trump Russia probes. What a coincidence! https://t.co/f0z2tvntMu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2018

HO-LEE CHIT.

Her buddy’s lawyer oversaw the Clinton email and Trump Russia probes.

Surely this is just a coincidence, right?

From the Washington Post:

A Justice Department official who helped oversee the controversial probes of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election stepped down this week. David Laufman, an experienced federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, said farewell to colleagues Wednesday. He cited personal reasons. His departure from the high-pressure job comes as President Trump and his Republican allies have stepped up attacks on the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for their handling of the Russia probe.

Like we said, tinfoil anyone?

And it's just a coincidence that one of Ford's lawyers just so happens to be fired former FBI official Andrew McCabe's lawyer. So many fun coincidences! — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2018

Ya’ don’t say?!

So Ford’s friend—who denied Ford’s ex’s claim that Ford lied under oath re polygraphs—effectively attempted to tamper w/ a fact witness, urging her to soften her denial about not knowing Kavanaugh. Asked about this, Ford’s activist & Democrat-selected lawyers declined comment. https://t.co/eZ5poAduCa — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2018

Dude, right?!

Interesting, isn't it, that nobody knew of Monica McLean until Ford's ex-boyfriend mentioned her in his letter, and now it turns out she has been deeply involved in all of this the whole time. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 5, 2018

Interesting isn’t the word we had in mind but close.

Monica McLean is a former FBI Officer. She knows what it means to tamper with a witness’s testimony. And that is exactly what she did.https://t.co/2ozaRKAlNZ — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) October 5, 2018

Yikes.

Monica McLean and SKDKnickerbocker. How much were Ken Dilianian, WaPo, NYT, and New Yorker relying on these players? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2018

Good question.

There are no coincidences…. — Peggy Elder 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PegElder) October 5, 2018

Not in politics.

I wish this stuff was made up — Maggie Domanowski (@MaggieDomanowsk) October 5, 2018

Truth is indeed stranger than fiction in 2018.

