Grab your tinfoil, and some markers and paper, because this is getting NUTTY.

It sounds like the lawyer for Ford’s beach friend (the one who worked for the FBI) not only worked for Preet Bharara and was a Schumer staffer BUT her attorney … he’s the really interesting one here.

Look at this.

HO-LEE CHIT.

Her buddy’s lawyer oversaw the Clinton email and Trump Russia probes.

Surely this is just a coincidence, right?

From the Washington Post:

A Justice Department official who helped oversee the controversial probes of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election stepped down this week.

David Laufman, an experienced federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, said farewell to colleagues Wednesday. He cited personal reasons.

His departure from the high-pressure job comes as President Trump and his Republican allies have stepped up attacks on the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for their handling of the Russia probe.

Like we said, tinfoil anyone?

Trending

Ya’ don’t say?!

Dude, right?!

Interesting isn’t the word we had in mind but close.

Yikes.

Good question.

Not in politics.

Truth is indeed stranger than fiction in 2018.

