Wonder if Senate Democrats are regretting pushing for that whole FBI investigation at this point. If not, after they read Senator Grassley’s letter they should be, especially Senators Dianne Feinstein and Mazie Hirono.

The whole letter is really good (unless you’re Ford’s attorneys), but pay special attention to the last paragraph:

BREAKING: New SenGrassley letter to Ford legal team regarding dispute over turning over evidence. pic.twitter.com/5NRnaM6ozA — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 5, 2018

He wrote, ‘I urge you once again, now for the third time in writing, to turn over therapy notes … ‘ which is no surprise but HERE’S where it gets interesting … ‘please turn over records and descriptions of direct or indirect communications between Dr. Ford or her representatives and any of the following: (1) U.S. Senators or their staffs, PARTICULARLY THE OFFICES OF SENATORS FEINSTEIN AND HIRONO.’

A NEW TWIST Just-released Grassley letter to Ford ends on an ominous & mysterious note: “In light of recently uncovered information, please turn over” all communications with Feinstein & Hirono.

They have something big on Dems pic.twitter.com/OG2ygafLTY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018

READ LAST PARAGRAPH closely. Very, very closely. — Jennifer (@jendubayevans) October 5, 2018

No wonder it looked like Dianne was crying during their statement yesterday.

That explains the look on Feinstein’s face today. She was more than a little worried. — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) October 5, 2018

They Have No Evidence — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) October 5, 2018

This is what obstruction looks like. — Mary Wheeler (@MarySWheeler) October 5, 2018

Between this and Ford’s buddy Leland Keyser telling investigators Ford’s ‘allies’ pressured her to change her story to better support Ford, safe to say Democrats may well be in a lot of trouble.

Oh, and they better damn well confirm Kavanaugh this weekend.

