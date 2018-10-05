Did we mention this is bad for Dr. Ford?

ITS ALL UNRAVELING – Leland Keyser was pressured to change her testimony exonerating Kavanaugh

– Pressure came from former FBI agent who is good [beach] friends with Dr. Ford

– White House/Senate now have copies of the private messages

From the Wall Street Journal:

A friend of Christine Blasey Ford told FBI investigators that she felt pressured by Dr. Ford’s allies to revisit her initial statement that she knew nothing about an alleged sexual assault by a teenage Brett Kavanaugh, which she later updated to say that she believed but couldn’t corroborate Dr. Ford’s account, according to people familiar with the matter. Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford has said was present at the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted in the 1980s, told investigators that Monica McLean, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and a friend of Dr. Ford’s, had urged her to clarify her statement, the people said. The statement to the FBI offers a glimpse into how Dr. Ford’s allies were working behind the scenes to lobby old classmates to bolster their versions of the alleged incident, as were Judge Kavanaugh’s.

So Ford’s buddy Keyser felt pressured by Ford’s other buddy in the FBI who she allegedly did NOT help pass a polygraph test to change her testimony to better support her story.

Ok, which allies? And WOW.

Bet the Democrats are glad they asked for that FBI investigation now. Heh.

Notice how they’ve moved on from ‘he’s a serial rapist’ to ‘he doesn’t have the temperament to be on SCOTUS’. Isn’t it delightful how they attacked and smeared him to the point of fighting back and NOW they’re claiming that means he’s got a bad temper?

This editor would have been throwing chairs by this point.

It REALLY came back to bite them in the arse.

Talk about unraveling.

