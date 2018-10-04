Lindsey Graham has officially WOKEN UP. We don’t know if it was losing his best friend that did it, or if it’s been the madness pushed by the Left over the last month because Kavanaugh threw ice in college or something. Whatever it is though, THANK THE MAKER.

It’s been AWESOME.

BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM: Protester yells at him about Kavanaugh taking a polygraph. Graham: "Why don't we dunk him in the water and see if he floats?" Im crying. pic.twitter.com/0er3W8Gi2r — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

OK, so this could just be a reference to the Salem witch trials but OMG we so hope this was taken from the Holy Grail because that would make this so perfect. Don’t get us wrong, the comment at face value is RAD, but if Python was involved?

Wishful thinking?

wtf i love lindsey graham now — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 4, 2018

Lol. pic.twitter.com/gibNH0eKcc — Keith I like beer Burton (@bbeekk321) October 4, 2018

Quoting Monty Python…AWESOME!!! — The Blue Boof (@DoctorKOH) October 4, 2018

Yesssss please!

Does he weight as much as a duck? pic.twitter.com/ndBhQ0AlqG — Scott Gabbard (@Spaceman1Spiff) October 4, 2018

THUG LIFE — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) October 4, 2018

I love the new Lindsey Graham. I never realized he had such a funny sense of humor. he is my new hero — Boondoggle (@Boondoggle4) October 4, 2018

We’re glad he’s on our side.

True story.

