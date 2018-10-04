OOOOOOMG.

We figured Senators Feinstein and Schumer would say the FBI investigation was unsatisfactory, but truth be told, we couldn’t have foreseen them blaming the White House for the limited investigation they themselves asked for … they all but accused Trump of tying the FBI’s hands.

Even though we know the president put zero limitations on who they could interview. Suppose they’ll say anything at this point to save face.

Watch:

Oh DiFi, what a tangled web we weave. She admits she hasn’t even read the entire report, so why the Hell is she speaking on it?

And man, anyone else notice how shiny Chuck Schumer’s forehead is here?

Heh.

Trending

We have to laugh or we may never stop crying.

Gosh, Dianne, this doesn’t seem to have gone very well for you.

Bingo.

Even California Democrats recognized this months ago when they did not endorse her.

Related:

‘Disgrace to survivors.’ Sara Gonzales’ thread detailing how she went from believing to disbelieving Ford is CRUSHING

Yeah NO! Brit Hume dumps cold water on Senate Dems’ claim FBI investigation shows Kavanaugh’s ‘inappropriate behavior’

FBI investigation BACKFIRING, DiFi? Sen. Dianne Feinstein goes after Rachel Mitchell and her memo in DESPERATE dig

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDianne FeinsteinFBI investigationFordKavanaugh