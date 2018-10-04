OOOOOOMG.

We figured Senators Feinstein and Schumer would say the FBI investigation was unsatisfactory, but truth be told, we couldn’t have foreseen them blaming the White House for the limited investigation they themselves asked for … they all but accused Trump of tying the FBI’s hands.

Even though we know the president put zero limitations on who they could interview. Suppose they’ll say anything at this point to save face.

Watch:

LIVE: Senate Democrats speak on Brett Kavanaugh’s FBI supplemental background check. https://t.co/LTLvKjxJvp — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 4, 2018

Oh DiFi, what a tangled web we weave. She admits she hasn’t even read the entire report, so why the Hell is she speaking on it?

And man, anyone else notice how shiny Chuck Schumer’s forehead is here?

Heh.

He will be Justice Kavanaugh by Monday

Have a nice day

🙂 — mallen (@mallen2010) October 4, 2018

Democrat posturing. You wanted interviews with people who could corroborate Ford’s testimony. You got it. Now you don’t like the FBI background check. You created this mess, no matter how much you try to shake that off. — Beks (@RavenWood_54) October 4, 2018

We have to laugh or we may never stop crying.

You just can’t stop yourself from lying can you. The people of California have thoroughly had it with your dishonest and corruption. You need to withdraw from the coming election and resign forthwith. — dow 30 (@geodou26) October 4, 2018

We know you are a liar and you orchestrated the whole sham. It will be a fine day for our country when you are out of power. — Frankie Vee (@FrankieVee3) October 4, 2018

Gosh, Dianne, this doesn’t seem to have gone very well for you.

Why should America see this report. We are not making the decision. That is NOT the precedent!

How can you make comments about the FBI report if you haven't seen the entire briefing? You need to GO!#votered — Lisa Lang (@Lisa_in_MI) October 4, 2018

Bingo.

Even California Democrats recognized this months ago when they did not endorse her.

Related:

‘Disgrace to survivors.’ Sara Gonzales’ thread detailing how she went from believing to disbelieving Ford is CRUSHING

Yeah NO! Brit Hume dumps cold water on Senate Dems’ claim FBI investigation shows Kavanaugh’s ‘inappropriate behavior’

FBI investigation BACKFIRING, DiFi? Sen. Dianne Feinstein goes after Rachel Mitchell and her memo in DESPERATE dig