Is it our imagination or is Senator Dianne Feinstein forgetting the old adage about never letting them see you sweat?

DiFi seems a little … touchy? Huh, wonder why that is.

Could be that her lame attempt to hijack the court by throwing the Ford Hail Mary is completely falling apart and the FBI investigation she and her cohorts in the Democratic party worked tirelessly to arrange has backfired. She’s gone from claiming Kavanaugh is literally Hitler to complaining that Trump made fun of Ford and then making a sideways dig at sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

President Trump isn’t alone in mocking Dr. Blasey Ford. Senate Republicans have called Dr. Ford ‘mixed up’ and said she has a ‘problem,’ tried to discredit her with mistaken identity theories, and Republican attorney Rachel Mitchell penned a flawed memo to discredit Dr. Ford. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 3, 2018

The only one discrediting Ford is Ford, Dianne.

Well, and maybe you a little.

Way to go.

Sen Dianne Feinstein: The Repubs want Kavanaugh, badly but WHY? What the heck will they gain by Kavanaugh’s appointment? I wonder if Kav will satisfy the Evangelicals & Trump is counting on their votes 4 re-election, no doubt! — Victoria Collazo (@btwicymi) October 3, 2018

Wha?

It’s not that we want Kavanaugh, it’s all about if we let the democrats smear anyone like this and get away with it they will do it over and over again. The democrats have made us hung ho over a nominee many of us weren’t totally thrilled with, but we’re ok with. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) October 4, 2018

When Trump originally nominated Kavanaugh, many people on the Right were like, ‘Eh, who? Ok, he’s sorta boring but whatevs.’ This is no longer about Kavanaugh, this is about shutting down an ugly, nasty, dangerous precedent the Left is trying to set.

If only they'd had more time to investigate. Like, say, six weeks. pic.twitter.com/IEreaYIrXj — American Purrl (@scsloan01) October 4, 2018

How many times do we have to remind DiFi she SAT ON THIS LETTER for nearly two months?!

Ugh, this woman.

That woman was a complete babbling, clueless, idiot. Couldn't she have tried cleaning her glasses before she arrived for they hearing? How on earth would Stanford put up with a professor who appears to have trouble speaking clearly in organized sentences & she was reading script. — Karen Lawrence (@KarenLawrence13) October 4, 2018

Details of you and your SJC colleagues’ conspiracy to defraud America just keep coming…. might be time to abandon ship . — Don 🇺🇸⚾️☘️🌴🌲 (@Builder26) October 4, 2018

Oh please. They are her witnesses. If they corroborated her story it would be different. You can't blame anyone that she can't prove her story. — Charisse Van Horn Writer (@CharisseVanHorn) October 4, 2018

You need to be investigated! — BeckyLee01 (@Lee01Becky) October 3, 2018

People in glass houses who employ a Chinese spy to drive them around for twenty years probably shouldn’t throw stones, Dianne.

Just sayin’.

