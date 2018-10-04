We’d like to take a break from the Kavanaugh chaos to cover this tweet that literally and completely sums up the dumpster fire the media has become. Sure, the content of this tweet is based on reporters babbling about Kavanaugh, but let’s focus on just how bad the media has been while reporting on this story.

We’ve known they’re biased for years … but to see a tweet like this one is truly art.

And not in a good way.

Suppose we should just be glad they’ve stopped pretending to be unbiased? Maybe?

*snort*

Could also use a little Stelter or Acosta.

We’re surprised this didn’t open up some sort of space-time continuum.

And pushing a narrative.

Yup.

It really is.

