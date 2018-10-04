We’d like to take a break from the Kavanaugh chaos to cover this tweet that literally and completely sums up the dumpster fire the media has become. Sure, the content of this tweet is based on reporters babbling about Kavanaugh, but let’s focus on just how bad the media has been while reporting on this story.

Jane Mayer quote tweeting Maddow featuring Joy Reid interviewing guy who had to retract entire Kavanaugh story is like a perfect inception media dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/326JvW3PUj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018

We’ve known they’re biased for years … but to see a tweet like this one is truly art.

And not in a good way.

Suppose we should just be glad they’ve stopped pretending to be unbiased? Maybe?

All this is missing is Ronan Farrow spinning a top and wondering if trashing his entire reputation was just a dream or not. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018

*snort*

Could also use a little Stelter or Acosta.

It's like a 16th wall break of insanity — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) October 4, 2018

We’re surprised this didn’t open up some sort of space-time continuum.

In their own words, they are 'just playing to their base' — Media Critic (@mediacritizer) October 4, 2018

And pushing a narrative.

Yup.

Beautiful — The Dank Knight (BOO…F) 🦇🎃 (@capeandcowell) October 4, 2018

It really is.

