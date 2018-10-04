Sally Kohn wrote an exceptionally ignorant letter to Republicans who are worried about their sons being smeared and accused of sexual assault they did not commit. This ‘letter’ proves she doesn’t really get it, and likely never will.

Dear Republicans, Worry less about your sons being “falsely accused.” Worry more about your daughters being sexually assaulted — which is statistically waaaaaaay more likely — and then being mocked and smeared when they speak out. Sincerely,

Reality — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 3, 2018

Dear Sally,

As Republicans, we are more than capable of worrying about our sons and daughters EQUALLY. We don’t need to play the ‘either or’ game, like you seem to. We can be equally worried about our sons being falsely accused of sexual assault while worrying about and protecting our daughters.

Your attitude is what is hurting equality in this country.

Sincerely,

Republicans.

Yeah, you’re not going to be my barometer on reality. pic.twitter.com/LeUUD5LbNb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2018

Dear Sally, “Worry less about your sons,” is where I stopped reading because you’re obviously not fighting about equality. Worry equally about both. Seek help. — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) October 3, 2018

Here’s an idea: worry about both. Not “more or less,” just both. That’s called equality. — Robert Laurie 🎃 (@RobertLaurie) October 3, 2018

See? Told her.

Individual legal cases are not statistics.#BelieveEvidenceNotGender PS: Have you admitted that you were wrong about the Duke lacrosse false-rape accusations yet? — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 4, 2018

If you don't worry about one, I'm not sure you can be trusted to worry about the other. — Marshall Crago (@FreeEndeavour) October 3, 2018

I really wasn't all that worried about false accusations before this whole debacle, now I'm terrified of them, because people like you have shown you can convict with no evidence. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) October 4, 2018

It’s okay to be concerned about both of those things, Sally. Maybe you should see if you could muster some concern for the former. — ™ (@corrcomm) October 4, 2018

Guess she needed a reminder of what equality really looks like.

