Sally Kohn wrote an exceptionally ignorant letter to Republicans who are worried about their sons being smeared and accused of sexual assault they did not commit. This ‘letter’ proves she doesn’t really get it, and likely never will.

Dear Sally,

As Republicans, we are more than capable of worrying about our sons and daughters EQUALLY. We don’t need to play the ‘either or’ game, like you seem to. We can be equally worried about our sons being falsely accused of sexual assault while worrying about and protecting our daughters.

Your attitude is what is hurting equality in this country.

Sincerely,

Republicans.

Trending

See? Told her.

Guess she needed a reminder of what equality really looks like.

Related:

Can’t be SERIOUS! Feinstein and Schumer’s statement on FBI investigation into Kavanaugh DUMBER than we thought possible

‘Disgrace to survivors.’ Sara Gonzales’ thread detailing how she went from believing to disbelieving Ford is CRUSHING

Yeah NO! Brit Hume dumps cold water on Senate Dems’ claim FBI investigation shows Kavanaugh’s ‘inappropriate behavior’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: daughterFordKavanaughrepublicansSally KohnSons