Pretty sure it’s safe to say the Senate Judiciary has had ENOUGH of the Democrats nonsense with Brett Kavanaugh and honestly who could blame them? What a HORRIBLE few weeks it has been not only for Brett Kavanaugh and the committee but for America in general. We’ve pointed out more than once that this is bigger than any SCOTUS nominee, it’s about battling against dirty, dangerous, and desperate politics.

Speaking of which, Dianne Feinstein was less than happy with the FBI results:

Feinstein: "The most notable part of this report is what's not in it." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 4, 2018

And then this happened …

By "what's not in it," Ranking Member @SenFeinstein must be referring to the total lack of corroborating evidence. https://t.co/MyB6ZAtkjb — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 4, 2018

@ChuckGrassley

YOU ARE ALL LIARS & BASTARDS

Here are CONFIRMED PERJURIES of #KavaNAW

Perjury ("Renate Alumnius")

Perjury ("Devil's Triangle")

Perjury ("FFFF")

Perjury ("boofing")

Perjury ("Bart")

Perjury (no blackouts)

Perjury (no groping)#MuellerIsComingForYou #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/hvY2S0X6U1 — Sue #JusticeIsComing (@SueinRockville) October 4, 2018

This tweet reads a lot like Seth Abramson’s thread we covered earlier.

CONFIRMED.

Well if you don’t interview the people who can corroborate, they won’t be in there. — Lisa Grant (@studiocafebleu) October 4, 2018

*sigh*

We’re surprised they’re not blaming Russia.

No, it's the dozens and dozens of folks who were willing to give testimony that were silenced. — #FORVERBLUE🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙 (@zia17) October 4, 2018

Dozens and dozens.

K.

Hard to find evidence when you aren't even looking. The partisan abuse of this account is disgraceful. — Chris (@cryptogeordie) October 4, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Way to conduct a civil procedure: taking potshots on Twitter. — Maureen H. McGuire (@maureenhmcguire) October 4, 2018

Awww, they seem upset.

Wonder why.

