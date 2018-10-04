Earlier today, Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein pretended that the FBI report was limited and missing a good deal. And sure, we all knew they were simply stalling the inevitable (as they have been from the beginning) but when you see the number of pages in the report and how long they spent interviewing Mark Judge you know they’re just full of it.

Per CNN, new FBI report roughly 1,000 pages long. Mark Judge was interviewed for 3 hours — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 4, 2018

Per CNN.

That’s incredible.

Add that to the other six background checks and the half a million documents submitted on or about Kavanaugh and it’s pretty safe to say this guy has really and truly been VETTED.

Move on, Democrats.

“But that’s not enough!” — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) October 4, 2018

It will NEVER be enough because this was NEVER about Kavanaugh in the first place.

It’s always been about the midterms and trying to hold this seat open on the off chance they can actually win a majority, and now it looks like neither one is going to happen for them. They really and truly misplayed this hand.

Not long enough! – Democrats pic.twitter.com/vIHaqw5faX — Awoken Lindsey Graham (@rebelmswar) October 4, 2018

But but but I read on the Twitters that Judge talked for 7 hours and was damning to Kavenaugh!!! It’s a cover up y’all!!! – Some Democrat somewhere — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) October 4, 2018

The problem with the FBI report is that it didn’t find what the Democrats wanted it to find, even though they knew it was a ‘witch hunt’ to begin with.

Raise your hand if you’re ready for them to freakin’ vote already.

