Gosh, why oh why would Senate Judiciary Democrats make this face while leaving Schumer’s office? Whatever could be wrong?

Ok, so it’s totally childish of us to take joy in this … but the Dems have so earned it. #SorryNotSorry

What a horrible month for Brett Kavanaugh, his family, and this country.

All because they can’t accept their own party made it basically impossible for them to block Kavanaugh through the process alone.

Pretty uneventful. But considering they’ve already conducted six other background checks on the guy, is anyone all that surprised?

So much for that blue wave and truth be told they did this to themselves.

Ted’s is good, but the original will always be the best.

Womp womp indeed.

