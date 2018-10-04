Gosh, why oh why would Senate Judiciary Democrats make this face while leaving Schumer’s office? Whatever could be wrong?

Judiciary committee democrats all filing out of Schumer’s office. All stone faced. — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) October 4, 2018

Ok, so it’s totally childish of us to take joy in this … but the Dems have so earned it. #SorryNotSorry

What a horrible month for Brett Kavanaugh, his family, and this country.

All because they can’t accept their own party made it basically impossible for them to block Kavanaugh through the process alone.

No smoking gun, no skeleton in the closet and no other shoe dropping. What's that noise…crickets. — sally fortune (@fortune_sally) October 4, 2018

Pretty uneventful. But considering they’ve already conducted six other background checks on the guy, is anyone all that surprised?

That is because they know now that they are going to lose not only on the

Kavannaugh appointment to the supreme court with the new poll numbers they must realise they have fired up the conservatives president trump polls are now at 50%no blue wave. — I am The Storm (@IamTheStorm8) October 4, 2018

So much for that blue wave and truth be told they did this to themselves.

Ted’s is good, but the original will always be the best.

Lol womp womp — Katie (@KatieS_1) October 4, 2018

Womp womp indeed.

Related:

WOKE Lindsey is our FAVE! Is it our imagination or did Lindsey Graham just slam a Kavanaugh protester with Monty Python?!

BOOMITY –> If there was EVER 1 tweet that PERFECTLY sums up the dumpster fire media has become over Kavanaugh it’s THIS 1

They REALLY tweeted that?! LOL! Senate Judiciary DROPS Dianne Feinstein, absolutely TRIGGERS the Left