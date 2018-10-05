No wonder Chuck Grassley went off on the media this morning, this is absolutely GROSS.

We never, ever want to hear anyone (looking at you, Chris Cilizza) try and tell us the media isn’t biased.

Look at this hot mess:

NBC caught in another big fat lie about Kavanaugh "perjury." Texts are almost the exact opposite of what NBC claimed. https://t.co/Z5TnFwdoJJ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 5, 2018

From The Federalist:

Several days ago, NBC reporters Heidi Przybyla and Leigh Ann Caldwell released a story titled “Text messages suggest Kavanaugh wanted to refute accuser’s claim before it become public.” The NBC article says it is highly suspicious that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was trying to get people to go on the record to refute not-yet-public allegations against him from Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale.

Here’s the biggie:

Democrats are using this article to push allegations of perjury against Kavanaugh. High-IQ Vanity Fair said Kavanaugh’s defense was “unraveling.” MSNBC styled Berchem as “anxious to come forward with evidence.” NBC originally published the story without including the sworn testimony from Kavanaugh stating he knew about Ramirez’s allegations, although not their specific nature, before the New Yorker article was released—even though Kavanaugh’s testimony was publicly available at the time. What Kavanaugh testified makes sense. If someone is calling around to “dozens” of Kavanaugh’s college friends making a serious allegation, it would be odd if Kavanaugh didn’t hear about it before the public did.

So damn dirty.

Hate to agree with Ann Coulter but I also went back to the testimony a few days ago and questioned why it wasnt referred in the NBC story. — ANonymous ANdroid (@anONYMOUSdroid) October 5, 2018

They are uniting people who don’t even like each other … way to go media and Democrats.

I'm shocked I tell ya – absolutely shocked. Okay maybe not. LOL #fakenews #FakeNewsMedia We should be able to sue or have their licenses revoked. — Rhonda Holland (@RhondaHolland) October 5, 2018

It is NBC after all, but they do need to be “called out” LOUDLY! Bias is never pretty or effective! — Eikoh 3 (@eikoh3) October 5, 2018

I wondered why we had not heard more of this. There was an initial report and suddenly, not another word. — Annieoldenough (@AnnieOldenough) October 5, 2018

The fake story did it’s job, look at all the uninformed idjits insisting Kavanaugh perjured himself over texts.

Yay media.

