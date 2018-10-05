Bette Midler learned a very tough lesson on Twitter, and that lesson IS if you’re going to quote something controversial don’t assume people will know it’s a quote especially if it deals in any way with the n-word.

She quoted John Lennon, likely as some ploy to pretend she’s edgy and fighting for the women’s movement against Kavanaugh or something (she was probably jelly because Amy Schumer got arrested at a protest yesterday) …

“Women, are the n-word of the world.” Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 4, 2018

And HOLY HELL people lost their damn minds. Like seriously lost it.

She deleted it, so here’s a screenshot.

We’ve seen a lot of people get dragged on Twitter, it’s what we do, but WOW … this was dragging like we’ve never seen before. Heh.

Seriously Bette Midler is tweeting from her mansion in Beverly Hills about how oppressed she is while she has her maid organizing her Jimmy Choo collection. I can’t. — Leah McSweeney (@LeahMcSweeney) October 5, 2018

Please explain how, as an individual, you’ve managed to be an exception to all of that here in America, @BetteMidler. pic.twitter.com/ztqPeL10MT — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 5, 2018

Bette Midler thought she had something with that tweet. I keep saying that some of these "liberals" really are just closeted racists who think they know more about everyone else than they actually do — Deja T 💖 (@Dejaa_T) October 5, 2018

It sure is taking Bette Midler a long time to type "I shouldn't have said that." You'd think after hitting Peak White Feminism at breakneck speed, she'd be a littler quicker on the keyboard. She deleted these but I don't want y'all to be lost if you got here late. 💅 pic.twitter.com/5JEnYhugls — Rafi (@RafiDAngelo) October 5, 2018

Nothing like a white woman telling another white woman that her offensive Tweet, which invalidated black suffering, “didn’t invalidate black suffering.” This is a classic example of whitesplaining. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 5, 2018

Me: Bette Midler is trending. I bet it's because ABC Family is showing Hocus Pocus tonight. Let me just click her name… Also me: pic.twitter.com/dks9VoVWRi — Travis Keys (@travkeys) October 5, 2018

Welp, Better just totally nuked herself.

Took her a while to figure it out but she did finally apologize …

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

But it appears to have been too little too late.

Your words tonight have wounded me deeply and what makes the wounds worst is that I do not think you fully comprehend their magnitude. Moreover, your attempt at an apology is not sufficient. I hope this excerpt from a piece I wrote will help you learn how to apologize. — Deesa Roberts🙏🏽🖖🏽🤟🏽🦄👊🏽 (@DeesaRoberts) October 5, 2018

Naw save it! You basically said that because you are a white woman you shouldn’t be treated like us & are shocked to be treated like a n—. Black slaves bore the stepchildren of white women’s husbands, & breastfed yalls babies conceived in marriage and ours conceived in rape! — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 5, 2018

Good grief. Maybe keep your insanity, racism and sexism to yourself for a while. — Ginny (@ginkates) October 5, 2018

Now do Roseanne. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) October 5, 2018

Eek. This is turning into a dumpster fire. “I just went all unwoke for a minute there because I was mad.” makes the wokeness sound like a behavior when you’re on your game rather than just how you roll. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 5, 2018

This a PR apology. Period. We went thru this w/ @rosemcgowan LAST YEAR when she sd the same thing. There is a major disconnect btw AA women and white feminists. We're allies whn it benefits them. We're costumes. Example: Crickets chirp on things like SAYHERNAME campaigns — Adrianne Byrd (@adriannebyrd) October 5, 2018

Hey neat! You’re trending, @BetteMidler! Bet it’s pretty nice being semi-relevant again 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DRiDGTwDoX — Lizzy Lou Who🎃 (@_wintergirl93) October 5, 2018

I just want to say Bette Midler let this tweet sit for a long time. It appeared that she ignored the women of color in her comments who chastised her about it. She deleted after a GOP woman challenged her on her racism. #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/UPpJ5xEbCt — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 5, 2018

