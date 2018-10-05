Get yourself a big ol’ tub of popcorn and then watch Senator Chuck Grassley LIGHT THE MEDIA UP.

“That’s a bias that none of you should be proud of!” -Sen. Chuck Grassley slams the media over Kavanaugh coverage pic.twitter.com/RdRRV3T2AV — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 5, 2018

Seems Chuck has finally HAD ENOUGH.

He just needed to add in a, ‘Can I get a Hell Yeah,’ and he could’ve gone full Stone Cold Steve Austin.

We find it very telling how Grassley talks about protesters for and against Kavanaugh in his office, and that he noticed the media only wanted to interview those against him. When you see bias like this firsthand it is absolutely infuriating … clearly.

Chuck is PISSED.

And we love it.

Tell it!!! — Nisa Adams (@nisa_adams) October 5, 2018

Preach!

Democrats go low. It means we go higher. #ConfirmJudgeKavanaughNow — shelley miller (@shelley74838832) October 5, 2018

This is such a great point, especially since Michelle Obama made such a big deal about ‘going high.’ Democrats have done the opposite by going lower than we ever thought possible, and their polls and numbers are proof that it’s not been a good thing for their so-called blue wave.

Look at this mess:

Oh my favourite thing. Old white men who won the global lottery whine about being victims. This victimhoood nonsense has to end. Billionaires and judges are victims and 30 percent of Americans who many times are shafted feel sorry for them? Ridiculous. — Brian Wilde (@BWildeGlobal) October 5, 2018

*sigh*

This guy has a lot of nerve. Partisan to the point of forgiving perjury and crazy unprofessional behavior. (I recognize that the #GOP sees sexual assault as a resume line so–) — Jill Colvin Jones (@jillcolvinjones) October 5, 2018

Awful.

He prevented a proper investigation, period. — TrumpMockery🍄🤮 (@TrumpMockery) October 5, 2018

Man, Democrats did a really good job of dumbing down their base even further. We thought they were ignorant before, wow!

Old, white men who are angry that we are challenging their authority. We will not stop until they are out of office. — Ginny from Texas! (@GinnyMac55) October 5, 2018

You know what? We. Can’t. Even.

Related:

Gloves are OFF! Sen. Grassley’s letter to Ford’s legal team should TERRIFY Dianne Feinstein and Mazie Hirono

WOW! Ford’s witness and friend Leland Keyser just dropped a BOMBSHELL on her and it’s bad (like REALLY bad)

ENOUGH! #FBIReport length and number of hours Mark Judge was interviewed prove Senate Dems are FULL OF IT