We’ve said it once, we’ll say it again … Democrats have so misplayed their hand with Kavanaugh. Even people who may not have originally supported Kavanaugh are uniting with others in support of him NOW, after seeing the disgusting way in which Democrats have behaved these past few weeks.

Regardless of how you vote, watching a likely innocent man and his family attacked in this way is huge wake-up call.

Even for women.

WOMEN’s RAGE: Marist Poll: Generic Ballot among Suburban Women: Dems have lost 21 pts of their lead on Repubs during weeks of Kavanaugh confirmation. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 5, 2018

Democrats have lost 21 points with suburban women.

Double digits.

Wow.

Wait, weren't we told that Suburban Woman were against Kavanaugh? Wow, someone lied. Shocking — Terri (@Four_in_hand) October 5, 2018

Seems we’ve seen a good amount of lying from anti-Kavanaugh folks, and it’s all starting to come out.

Women are mama bears. The thought of that happening to one of their sons is not ok. In regards to the women I believe in trust but verify. The committee bent over backwards to accommodate Dr Ford but the verification just wasn’t there. — Lovemaui (@1040joyce) October 5, 2018

Exactly. Women are mothers and wives and have men in their lives they love and care about. And watching Democrats deliberately try and destroy someone who might well and truly be innocent does not play well here.

good job waking up america — BFed (@BFed2) October 5, 2018

Yeah Senator Feinstein, thanks for waking us all up. We haven’t seen the Right this united and energized since 2014.

Democrats are in serious trouble.

And not just with women.

Quinnipiac Poll: Generic Ballot show Dems’ lead on Repubs has shrunk to only 1 point. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 5, 2018

Ruh-roh.

So much for that blue wave.

