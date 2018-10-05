Full transparency, this editor desperately needed to write about something other than Kavanaugh. And this thread where ‘Neva’ aka @pipandbaby tore Jon Favreau a new one for accusing the Right of polarization and tribalism seemed a good option.

Because it’s just that damn good.

Started here:

Gee, what’s responsible for all the tribalism and polarization in politics? https://t.co/njYRUbm74P — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 3, 2018

And then it really took off.

Oh, spare me the innocent act. https://t.co/S4Xh61nbZH — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

DRAG HIM.

This is total bullshit. Blame the GOP and conservatives, when I watch MSNBC nearly every day and there's a parade of people demonizing the right, even their guests that are *supposedly representing* the right. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

The Left loves members of the Right … who hate the Right. It’s their new thing. See Jennifer Rubin.

I spent 8 goddamn years of Obama and his ilk talking down to us. Obama's smooth delivery, talking of unity and shit like that was BS. They called us fools. Teabaggers. People clinging to guns. Religion. In 2016, I was NeverTrump. I thought we had a great field. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

What she said.

I supported several of them in the primaries. I voted for that moron McMullin because I was so discouraged by Trump's ascendence. I felt abandoned by my party. I wanted a conservative, not someone whom I saw as a pretender. Trump's ascendance was inevitable. People were enraged. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

Looking back, she is absolutely spot on. Pundits and Republican leaders didn’t really know how angry the Right was …

Rightfully so. We had been demonized. But then, he won. So, I came to terms. He won. I lost. I still don't particularly like him. He does some things I like. That's that. This bullshit of the animus being only on the right is a lie. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

Get him.

The left is just not used to having people be angry, and speak out against them. They've dominated news media for so long, that they are shocked that there is another way. Another point of view. One that is angry. One that is sick of their bullshit. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

The Left is not used to the Right fighting back. Nope. And when we do they accuse us of being racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobes … whatever the popular label of the day is.

Yeah, Trump does stuff that makes me cringe. But you know what? I'm so sick of these people pretending that we're fools and misguided. Talking down to us. We are intelligent. We have opinions. We can debate. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

Hell YEAH.

Pretending that *everyone* on the right is some kind of wild eyed extremist is bullshit. We know it. We see what you all say about us, and we don't care. This is a war for our voices. For sanity. For our country. I'm sick of these smug assholes. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

US TOO!

I'm extremely angry. I'm voting. And they won't like the way I vote. I suspect a lot of people feel like I do right now.

By the way, I haven't read Breitbart since Andrew died and the site fell apart. I don't read Fox. So spare me that BS that I'm in lockstep. I'm my own person. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 3, 2018

We love this woman.

