The Times interviewed dozens to corroborate 2nd allegation against Kavanaugh and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ramirez told ex-classmates she couldn't be certain Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself. ⁦@SherylNYT⁩ ⁦@npfandos⁩ https://t.co/lGVc4hJzEU — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 24, 2018

From The New York Times:

In a statement, Judge Kavanaugh denied the allegation from the woman, Deborah Ramirez, and called it “a smear, plain and simple.” The New Yorker did not confirm with other eyewitnesses that Judge Kavanaugh was at the party.

The Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate her story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself. C’mon, if the Times can’t support the Left’s narrative with a story like this you KNOW there’s nothing there. Which explains a lot … Brit Hume nailed it.

So it was too shaky for the New York Times, but the New Yorker went with it. Very telling. https://t.co/vL3xfqqQyb — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 24, 2018

Seriously, if I saw this (metaphorically) at a party, I'd remember. pic.twitter.com/baeaRJWSvG — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) September 24, 2018

Strange New Respect for NYT standards 🙂 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 24, 2018

Farrow overreached. The good reputation he has built will suffer for it. Confirm Kavanaugh ASAP. Nothing but political activism — evelyn (@Elou33) September 24, 2018

That the NYT wouldn’t even run with the story should be proof to everyone that this is a sham. But the Dems again call it a “credible” allegation. Dem alternate dictionary strikes again: credible = want it to be true. 🙄😡 — sarah jacobs (@sjacobs1791) September 24, 2018

And they got what they want. Headlines claiming sexual assault. It’s absurd. — Josh Slayton (@jrslayton) September 24, 2018

Next week it will be someone else that can’t recall something gross about this poor man! This is getting old! #publiclenching — LadyRebecca#Heartie (@LHeartie) September 24, 2018

'Montgomery County investigators confirmed Monday they’re aware of a potential second sexual assault complaint in the county against…Brett Kavanaugh…This would potentially bring the number to four women accusing Kavanaugh" https://t.co/Oew2fNEQfH via @MoCoSentinel — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) September 24, 2018

From Twitchy (heh!):

Although it’s not clear if Avenatti’s new client is the same as this woman: Investigators say it is unclear if Avenatti’s tweet and email is in regards to the same woman they’ve interviewed.

