Rolling Stone wrote an entire piece about how ‘dark money’ is being used at the last minute to try and change the narrative on Brett Kavanaugh. Considering how the Democrats have behaved at the last minute, we’re not surprised on the timing … not to mention how desperate the Left has been to change the narrative themselves.

But they’re claiming ‘dark money’ is trying to make Kavanaugh look innocent. *eye roll*

And c’mon, Rolling Stone is probably the last outlet that should make ANY comments about accusations around sexual assault; their track record is sorta sucky.

Millions of dollars in last-minute ads around the country are trying to change the Brett Kavanaugh narrative https://t.co/0NbP3M9LdU pic.twitter.com/PaagJTspyN — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 21, 2018

From Rolling Stone:

As Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings head into a final and decisive stretch, the dark-money cavalry is riding to his rescue. The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), the anonymously funded conservative nonprofit run by a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, says it will spend $1.5 million on an ad blitz intended to shore up support for President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee. The news comes in the days since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist and professor in California, publicly alleged that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and he was 17.

Does someone want to remind them that they’re Rolling Stone? Heh.

How about you sit this one out, Haven Monahan https://t.co/GdCKdfttbp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 24, 2018

Probably not a bad idea.

How's Sabrina Erdely doing these days? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 24, 2018

Oof.

I'll just leave this here: pic.twitter.com/NosrvpbyoD — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) September 24, 2018

Double oof.

Y’all should go all Phi Kappa Psi on his ass. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) September 24, 2018

Fake sexual assault allegations are Rolling Stone’s specialty — Rudolph Steiner (@RudolphSteiner3) September 24, 2018

Hey, if anyone knows about faking accusations to hurt someone’s livelihood it’s Rolling Stone.

Don't you have any more UVA rape hoaxes to publish? — ☠Problematic AF™ ☠ (@EF517_V3) September 24, 2018

Tough crowd.

