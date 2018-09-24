Rolling Stone wrote an entire piece about how ‘dark money’ is being used at the last minute to try and change the narrative on Brett Kavanaugh. Considering how the Democrats have behaved at the last minute, we’re not surprised on the timing … not to mention how desperate the Left has been to change the narrative themselves.

But they’re claiming ‘dark money’ is trying to make Kavanaugh look innocent. *eye roll*

And c’mon, Rolling Stone is probably the last outlet that should make ANY comments about accusations around sexual assault; their track record is sorta sucky.

From Rolling Stone:

As Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings head into a final and decisive stretch, the dark-money cavalry is riding to his rescue.

The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), the anonymously funded conservative nonprofit run by a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, says it will spend $1.5 million on an ad blitz intended to shore up support for President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee. The news comes in the days since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist and professor in California, publicly alleged that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and he was 17.

Does someone want to remind them that they’re Rolling Stone? Heh.

Trending

Probably not a bad idea.

Oof.

Double oof.

Hey, if anyone knows about faking accusations to hurt someone’s livelihood it’s Rolling Stone.

Tough crowd.

Related:

ROFLMAO! Sally Kohn claims ‘prominent conservative man’ asked for her #adviceforgoodmen ANNND we can’t even

HOLY SH*T! Did Ronan Farrow really just throw Senate Dems under the bus about Ramirez?!

Ramirez to Ford: HOLD MY BEER! When even Ramirez’s BFF admits THIS about her allegations you KNOW something stinks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IowahawkKavanaughRolling Stone