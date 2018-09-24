According to Sally Kohn, she received a private message from a prominent conservative man asking for her advice … right after the magical leprechaun led her to the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

You’ll have to excuse us if we seem doubtful that any man would ask Sally for advice, let alone a prominent conservative one but hey, it’s 2018, so anything is possible.

So I got a private message from a prominent conservative man asking for advice — which I'm sharing here, with his permission but without attribution… and then I want to offer some thoughts but invite others to do so too! Let's call it #adviceforgoodmen — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

#AdviceForGoodMen.

K.

He wrote:

"Struggling with all of this. I have to say that I have serious doubts about these accusers but I've limited my criticisms because I don't want to dissuade women from coming forward by publicly blasting someone who did (even if I am struggling to believe them)…." — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Sure. He wrote that.

"… The question for me which I wish someone could write extensively about is exactly how a man deals with a situation in which he does not believe a claim without subsequently harming the many women quietly keeping abuse to themselves who may see his public doubts…." — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Oh FFS.

We really hope this guy isn’t real.

"… You don't owe me any advice on this but I just thought I'd drop the hint that men may not deserve guidance but we do need it…." And so… I have a few thoughts on #adviceforgoodmen but would love others to weigh in too. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

A self-hating conservative man.

Bill Kristol, is that you?

OH, WE’RE KIDDING, settle down.

Here’s Sally’s advice:

#adviceforgoodmen 1: GOOD FOR ASKING FOR HELP! Part of misogynistic culture is that men intuitively learn how to be part of the problem but don't learn how to be part of the solution. Earnestly asking questions and wanting to help is an important place to start. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Misogynistic culture.

This editor already checked out, just FYI.

#adviceforgoodmen 2: When talking about allegations of sexual assault or harassment, acknowledge the broader context — the reality that 1 in 6 American women will be subject to rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, 81% of women have experienced sexual harassment — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Considering some women think that a man sitting comfortably on the subway is sexual harassment, this number does not surprise us one bit.

NPR.

Pass.

#adviceforgoodmen 3: If noting they're just allegations, you can also point out that the alleged behavior is HORRIFIC AND UNACCEPTABLE. Even if want to minimize the veracity of the allegations, don't minimize the severity of what's being alleged. "If this is true, it's awful" — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

K.

Again.

#adviceforgoodmen 4: Focus on the accused and what he/she did or did not do, not the character, behavior, past, etc., of the accuser. Don't shame or blame the accuser. Make accusers feel safe and supported — and heroic for speaking up, because they are. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Heroic.

#adviceforgoodmen 5: Err on the side of support, not skepticism. We know that only 2% of rape and sexual assault claims are found to be false (the same rates as for other reported crimes) and the pressures against accusers, especially women, speaking out publicly are tremendous — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Usually, we would agree with Kohn on this point. However, the timing around the Kavanaugh allegations and the giant holes in the accusers’ stories are disconcerting. Witnesses contradicting stories, the victims not being able to remember when, where or if it was even him?

She really should point out here that women who falsely accuse others of sexual assault hurt real victims.

Final #adviceforgoodmen esp re Kavanaugh, is say something like this: "I don't know what actually happened and who to believe, we need to investigate and listen, but I do know what Ford and Ramirez are alleging is serious and awful and happens way to often to too many women." — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

That's all I've got for #adviceforgoodmen — hope it was vaguely helpful. And a chance to say THANK YOU to the men who support survivors and stand against shaming and blaming women. Meanwhile, I'll try to follow the hashtag and post some of the other responses! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2018

Questioning the validity of said accusers’ claims is not shaming or blaming them, Sally.

Sure you did pic.twitter.com/fY0OZlSJzj — William Foster (@AnthonysWeiner2) September 24, 2018

Heh.

And we thought 2017 was nutty.

Related:

HOLY SH*T! Did Ronan Farrow really just throw Senate Dems under the bus about Ramirez?!

Ramirez to Ford: HOLD MY BEER! When even Ramirez’s BFF admits THIS about her allegations you KNOW something stinks

But it’s NOT political! Guy Benson uses paragraph from NYT piece to completely NUKE Ramirez’s credibility