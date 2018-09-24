Gosh, there’s something really familiar about Deborah Ramirez’s story … sounds a lot like another woman’s story where she couldn’t remember where or when it happened and her witnesses contradicted her.

That being said, Ford’s witnesses never went so far as to admit her allegations against Kavanaugh may have been politically motivated.

Hey, honesty is the best policy though, right?

Deborah Ramirez's best friend says Ramirez never told her about this incident and "suggested that Ramirez may have been politically motivated." pic.twitter.com/qcTMwhLGHA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 24, 2018

With friends like this, Ramirez, who needs enemies?

Her best friend, a woman with whom Ramirez shared intimate details of her life, says her allegations could be politically motivated.

Color us shocked … SHOCKED!

This is incredible. The new accuser’s best friend says she didn’t see or hear about this despite them sharing the intimate details of their lives. Not only that but the golden kicker to it all? She suggested that Ramirez is making the accusation because of political motivations. https://t.co/I543xhkg1d — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 24, 2018

AND RONAN FARROW TOOK THIS SERIOUSLY?!

Dude, what in the blue Hell?!

not incredible, entirely credible. Predictable actually. It never happened and the "victim" is in it for some bucks. — Lisa Roy (@lroy479) September 24, 2018

good. freaking. gravy. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) September 24, 2018

These, so called, victims, make REAL abused women look like raving crazy people. Shame on liars. Shame on people who are on the take to ruin another person's life. — Ann Holden (@amandpms) September 24, 2018

These women, if they are indeed lying for political gain on SCOTUS, have done irreparable damage to the women’s movement and to victims of sexual assault in general.

No physical evidence. Witnesses to both incidents, yet none of those witnesses can corroborate the stories. They are, however, saying neither one happened. This is complete garbage — Chris McAllister ❌ (@themanfronUNCLE) September 24, 2018

As we said, this story is shockingly familiar.

