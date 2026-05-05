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Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the Southern Border

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on May 05, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

At last night's Met Gala, someone tried to intrude and they were tackled. 

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David Marcus had the perfect response.

That person should have been allowed to go into the event, eat whatever they wanted, drink and have a good time. That is what the Hollywood Open Borders contingent tell us anyway.

They want to have exclusivity and protection. They just don't regular people to have that. 

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After what we saw at the WHCD, this is a very fair point. 

The Left are massive hypocrites.

They deserve at least 10 years of appeals. 

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Fingers crossed.

DeSantis was a master at it. 

They're better than the rest of us. 

Nailed it.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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BORDER SECURITY HOLLYWOOD ILLEGAL ALIEN

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