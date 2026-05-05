Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the Southern Border

At last night's Met Gala, someone tried to intrude and they were tackled.

Someone attempts to enter the #MetGala red carpet and is tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/PWLlbNRAzS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 4, 2026

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David Marcus had the perfect response.

Nobody is illegal on stolen land. https://t.co/iW0aCaXYql — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 5, 2026

That person should have been allowed to go into the event, eat whatever they wanted, drink and have a good time. That is what the Hollywood Open Borders contingent tell us anyway.

another one of those lines lefties think is an all timer and its just retarded dribble https://t.co/GYfjf0yFHf — Hateful🤍 (@Hateful_Select) May 5, 2026

Probably forgot their ID https://t.co/KOFDipnDh9 — Will (@Bilbo0719) May 5, 2026

Again, the same crowd who tries to shame you because you’re on “stolen land” really love having tons of security around them 24/7. Funny how that works. https://t.co/OuQ6HERGAD — North (@Fuzhynzone) May 5, 2026

They want to have exclusivity and protection. They just don't regular people to have that.

Better security than the president has https://t.co/SZsV4BML5S — Zach (@ZachZundell17) May 5, 2026

Better security than the secret service provides lately. https://t.co/ctj256oYzO — Kandi Mullitz (@UltraMagaKandi) May 5, 2026

After what we saw at the WHCD, this is a very fair point.

Soooo, the leftist super freaks at the Met Gala have barriers & checkpoints. Got it. https://t.co/xVbn7LA8GK — DemoncratsAreEvil (@DemoncratsREviI) May 5, 2026

THEY/Them probably refused to show a photo ID. https://t.co/B6oQGBNiOQ — Kay973M🇺🇸 (@Someone973m) May 5, 2026

The Left are massive hypocrites.

What about due process? This intruder should be allowed to stay at the gala and enjoy all the gala amenities until a judge hears his case. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 5, 2026

They deserve at least 10 years of appeals.

Funny how borders and boundaries, work for the elite, but are criticized for the rest of us. They even enforce their boundaries with officials in uniform, which we are told is just like Nazism elsewhere. — Profile 1776 🖍 🇺🇲 (@From_1776) May 5, 2026

I hope there was a federal judge handy to apologize to him. — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) May 5, 2026

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Fingers crossed.

I'm surprised that the Left's moronic ideas and ideals aren't weaponized against them more often.



When the Republican governors sent the illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard that was amazing.



We need more of that type of stuff. — Joel Patt (@JPoliticalChess) May 5, 2026

DeSantis was a master at it.

They just want the masses to be unable to specify their boundaries.

But the elites…they have gates and gatekeepers everywhere — Sharon Ghilarducci 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@quailridgedrsg) May 5, 2026

They're better than the rest of us.

We want to allow everyone into America & your neighborhoods illegally without knowing who they but not into their Private event where they using their wealth to criticize citizens who disagree. — Linda Laue (@LindaLaue) May 5, 2026

Nailed it.

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