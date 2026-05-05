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Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 05, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

President Donald Trump has caused some butthurt among the Left with his "mean tweets," but the thing is, you know it's him posting. President Barack Obama had a whole social media team that posed as "Barack Obama." We're 100 percent certain he still has staffers writing his posts.

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But when we saw Iran's supreme leader on X talking trash about America, we did a double-take. It turns out that the bio of @khamenei_jr reads, "Statements from Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution." So it's not the guy made out of cardboard posting these.

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Trash talk from the grave just doesn't hit the same way. Or freezer.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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