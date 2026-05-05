President Donald Trump has caused some butthurt among the Left with his "mean tweets," but the thing is, you know it's him posting. President Barack Obama had a whole social media team that posed as "Barack Obama." We're 100 percent certain he still has staffers writing his posts.

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But when we saw Iran's supreme leader on X talking trash about America, we did a double-take. It turns out that the bio of @khamenei_jr reads, "Statements from Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution." So it's not the guy made out of cardboard posting these.

The weakening of the world's Arrogant Powers is one of the main components of the ongoing transformation. The US as an Arrogant Power has become weak and is continuously becoming weaker. Another component of this transformation is the emergence of new powers.



Sept. 11, 2023 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 4, 2026

Why is a dead dictator's account from a country that bans X (and the internet) for its people still allowed to be verified and post here? https://t.co/MubGgv48mm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2026

I really want to know who is behind this account, posting on behalf of a dead war criminal who still hasn't been buried yet and whose corpse is rotting in a fridge.



You people are insane. — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) May 4, 2026

Okay now this explains everything! It's just the goat posting for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/tCFTemNfnH — Definitely Not Stoned (@downlowfarming) May 4, 2026

Are you in refrigerator still ? pic.twitter.com/o2uYzkwQef — Fred (@FredIran77) May 4, 2026

It’s always dead men claiming we are weak. 😂 — Mr. WayOutThere (@ThatRealUser) May 4, 2026

Wow, what a great cell signal in hell! — Jason@jasonsemerau (@jasonsemerau) May 5, 2026

You're dead, and in hell. It doesn't get much weaker than that, bro. — The Conservative Compass 🧭 (@Keep_USA_Free) May 4, 2026

Dude, you are dead... So are several of your kids. Is this the one legged one in the hospital? Because he isn't transforming into much of anything. Proof of life or he doesn't exist. — Cat F. (@ChiFredericks) May 4, 2026

Still on ice or have they finally buried you? pic.twitter.com/38vfZorIZr — NAFO Mossad Unit 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🟦 (@NAFOMossadUnit) May 4, 2026

If cardboard Khamenei has an 𝕏 account, Amazon cardboard boxes should also have an 𝕏 account. — Kosher Chutzpah (@KosherChutzpah) May 4, 2026

You’re dead stop tweeting, Elon needs to remove this account — BLT (@BLT21_) May 4, 2026

Trash talk from the grave just doesn't hit the same way. Or freezer.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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