Ford is her own worst enemy.

She provided the names of five people who she said would and could corroborate her story … and we all know how that’s worked out for her.

Ford provided 5 people who she says can corroborate her story.

Smyth: Denies it under penalty of perjury.

Judge: Denies it under penalty of perjury.

Kavanaugh: Denies it under penalty of perjury.

Keyser: Denies it under penalty of perjury.

Ford: Refuses to testify under oath. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 23, 2018

So she’s the fifth witness. And the only who hasn’t made a statement under penalty of perjury.

Huh.

Honestly, when you look at it in black and white it’s shocking they’re even still trying to push this nonsense but then again, Democrats have never been the brightest crayons in the box.

To be investigated, the alleged victim will need to go to the town it took place, swear out a statement, under the penalty of perjury, as to the facts. The police will interview the named witnesses – who have all denied it took place. — Chris McAllister ❌ (@themanfronUNCLE) September 23, 2018

After these interviews take place, they will again interview the complainant. They will ask if she has any new information to support her accusation – physical evidence, witness testimony. When she says no, they look at all available evidence, and proceed from there. — Chris McAllister ❌ (@themanfronUNCLE) September 23, 2018

Based on all available evidence at this time, there would be no grounds for continuing an investigation. There is no physical evidence. The accuser cannot provide a date or location for the alleged assault. All witnesses named by the accuser have denied it took place. — Chris McAllister ❌ (@themanfronUNCLE) September 23, 2018

The accuser cannot offer any new evidence, or names of witnesses who can contradict the denials from ppl named, and thereby support the claims of the accuser. End of story — Chris McAllister ❌ (@themanfronUNCLE) September 23, 2018

Sad trombone.

Right?!

How anyone on the Left can still claim Ford has a credible accusation at this point is nuts; we are truly starting to feel like we’re taking crazy pills.

This is the whole story in a nutshell. It’s over. Hold the vote. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 23, 2018

Hold.

The.

Vote.

Time should be the last thing Dr Ford should want. Her claim is falling apart by the minute…

Turning into her word vs everyone else who could corroborate…

Sad for America! — Phil Conner (@Peconner1) September 23, 2018

But yet this charade continues against a sitting federal judge — Michelle (@MaryHill387) September 23, 2018

But he’s a Conservative or something so he deserves it! Hey, that’s what Mazie Hirono basically admitted.

If she isn’t under oath what is all this about — Hydin (@hydin) September 23, 2018

Exactly.

Related:

Did she REALLY go there?! Sen. Mazie Hirono’s reasoning for doubting Kavanaugh’s credibility is MADDENING (video)

WOMP WOMP! Daily Beast editor’s claim that Keyser’s statement isn’t a ‘setback’ BACKFIRES, hits Ford HARD

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF