Ford is her own worst enemy.

She provided the names of five people who she said would and could corroborate her story … and we all know how that’s worked out for her.

So she’s the fifth witness. And the only who hasn’t made a statement under penalty of perjury.

Huh.

Honestly, when you look at it in black and white it’s shocking they’re even still trying to push this nonsense but then again, Democrats have never been the brightest crayons in the box.

Sad trombone.

Right?!

How anyone on the Left can still claim Ford has a credible accusation at this point is nuts; we are truly starting to feel like we’re taking crazy pills.

Hold.

The.

Vote.

But he’s a Conservative or something so he deserves it! Hey, that’s what Mazie Hirono basically admitted.

Exactly.

