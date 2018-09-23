If even the New York Times is admitting Keyser’s statement is a setback for Ford’s allegations you KNOW it IS a serious setback.

Setback for Ford team: Leland Keyser, believed to have been identified as one of 5 people at the party, told the cmte she “does not know Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, w/ or w/o Dr. Ford” https://t.co/QSaVkYixEs — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 23, 2018

As we’ve said countless times, things aren’t looking good for Ford. Honestly, if Democrats really care about this woman they’ve so willingly thrown to the wolves for their own political gain, they’d pull her letter, accept that Kavanaugh is going to be a justice and vote.

This has gone on long enough.

And now we move into the part of this show where supposed journalists rush in to tell us that we shouldn’t believe Keyser, that her statement isn’t a bad thing or something …

This isn't a "setback," it's a null. Why would she remember Kavanaugh at a party 36 years ago unless something memorable, literally, happened? Ford remembers, she says, because she was almost raped. https://t.co/CkN0UXneP0 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 23, 2018

K.

The alleged offense didn't occur before the party, but in a room. Ford said Kavanaugh concealed it from the group by closing the door, turning up music, and muffling her. Ford said she concealed being victimized when she left. That people didn't know was purposeful by both sides. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 23, 2018

Except for none of these witnesses corroborate anything Ford claims. Keyser said she didn’t know Kavanaugh and never went to any party with him.

Ford’s story is falling apart.

Put bluntly: rape and attempted rape are almost always private acts, like consensual sex. Eyewitnesses are almost nonexistent. Corroboration immediately after is rare because victims, many times preyed on people they trusted, don't tell anyone. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 23, 2018

*sigh*

Charles C.W. Cooke had the best response to Justin:

One could just as easily ask why the four people who have testified (yes: 18 U.S.C § 1001) to the opposite effect would do so, given that they, too, could all go to prison. Only one person hasn't testified in any way here: The accuser. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 23, 2018

BINGO.

Not to mention the only ‘witness’ not to give a statement under oath is Ford herself. Why would these other four people put themselves at risk of prison in order to lie about the incident? Who really has something to lose here?

What? How does not remembering something equal a false statement? 18USC1001 applies if there's evidence a person willingly misleads the government. Also, Ford says she's going to testify. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 23, 2018

Sure she is.

And pigs will fly.

It is a HUGE setback. A case where no witnesses, no proof, no place, date or time alleged assault took place… there is nothing but her memories compared to 4 other people's memories that she named as witnesses! — I (@Leslienbu) September 23, 2018

This is and always has been a complete sham.

Time to vote.

