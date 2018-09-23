If even the New York Times is admitting Keyser’s statement is a setback for Ford’s allegations you KNOW it IS a serious setback.

As we’ve said countless times, things aren’t looking good for Ford. Honestly, if Democrats really care about this woman they’ve so willingly thrown to the wolves for their own political gain, they’d pull her letter, accept that Kavanaugh is going to be a justice and vote.

This has gone on long enough.

And now we move into the part of this show where supposed journalists rush in to tell us that we shouldn’t believe Keyser, that her statement isn’t a bad thing or something …

K.

Trending

Except for none of these witnesses corroborate anything Ford claims. Keyser said she didn’t know Kavanaugh and never went to any party with him.

Ford’s story is falling apart.

*sigh*

Charles C.W. Cooke had the best response to Justin:

BINGO.

Not to mention the only ‘witness’ not to give a statement under oath is Ford herself. Why would these other four people put themselves at risk of prison in order to lie about the incident? Who really has something to lose here?

Sure she is.

And pigs will fly.

This is and always has been a complete sham.

Time to vote.

Related:

‘How DARE you’?! Tammy Bruce FINALLY gives Dianne Feinstein the tweet-whoopin’ she SO deserves

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF

GAME OVER! Kimberley Strassel shares WaPo reporter’s email further DISCREDITING Ford (and the media!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FordJustin MillerKeyserLelan Keysernew york timesThe Daily Beast