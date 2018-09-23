Dianne Feinstein has been doubling (tripling?) down on the messaging that Ford pushing off her testimony is somehow the GOP’s fault for bullying her. Forget that Grassley has literally bent over backward (it wasn’t pretty) to make sure Ford felt safe, that they’ve given her extension after extension, that they’ve offered to fly to her since she’s scared to fly … somehow Dianne thinks we’ll buy this crap.

Look at her.

It’s clear that Republicans have learned nothing over the last 27 years. Bullying a survivor of attempted rape in order to confirm a nominee—particularly at a time when she’s receiving death threats—is an extreme abuse of power. https://t.co/XoAcqEQF1a — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 21, 2018

Ok, so wait a second.

Dianne sat on these allegations for two months.

She threw Ford to the wolves as a Hail Mary effort to stop Kavanaugh.

But it’s the GOP’s fault that they want to give her a chance to testify and be heard?

Alrighty then.

Tammy Bruce has had ENOUGH.

The only bullying, @SenFeinstein, is from you & your enablers, using an alleged victim as a political chit. What you’ve done is an offense to victims of sexual violence everywhere, reducing us to pawns. How dare you. https://t.co/ZwJ8G9qLH2 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 22, 2018

BOOOOOM.

Exactly.

No amount of crying about the big, bad GOP changes Dianne’s own actions.

She should be ashamed of herself.

Let’s not fail to recognize, her tweet verified what we’ve known. Yes here is no longer a presumption of innocence within the Democratic Party. DiFi suggesting this is proven fact. — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) September 22, 2018

Yup. With Dems, you are guilty until proven innocent unless of course you’re a Democrat. Like Keith Ellison.

Senator Feinstein, your actions will have terrible repercussions for women. — Rhonda Maner Owens (@AUchick2011) September 22, 2018

Indeed they will.

I hope someone brings Senator Feinstein up on a ethics charge for the hell she has caused both families. She had the information and it could have been investigated properly without a circus — Alice DeFo (@AliceDeForest) September 22, 2018

There really should be some consequence, especially if what we’re seeing is true and Ford’s allegations ultimately fall apart.

Tammy went on to echo what many people are starting to think about Ford’s actions … and her attorneys.

This is clearly a charade. Ford’s own ‘witnesses’ have denied to Senate committee being at the party where she alleges the attack occurred. One identifies as a “lifelong friend” & insists she was never at *any party* ever w the two of them 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/YsM9ieHM7R — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 23, 2018

I’m growing more convinced Ford’s lawyers are delaying to allow them more time to find people who will corroborate her story. That effort is not only failing, but what does it say about the situation when the people you present as your witnesses contradict you? — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 23, 2018

And one of the witnesses in question is a woman … aren’t we supposed to believe women?

