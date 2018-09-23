Things seem to be getting worse and worse for Christine Blasey Ford.

And for the Democrats.

Ford’s allegations have almost completely faded in the zoo this whole process has become, Republicans bending over backward to accommodate Ford so she can testify, Ford hemming and hawing through her team of obviously biased and politically powerful attorneys, witnesses denying her story (one doesn’t even KNOW Kavanaugh) …

It’s a serious mess.

Kimberley Strassel shared even more details from a WaPo reporter’s email she received from a source that further discredits and undercuts Ford’s claims:

1) More big breaking news, which further undercuts the Ford accusation, as well as media handling of it. A source has given me the email that WaPo reporter Emma Brown sent to Mark Judge, one person Ford claims was at the party. This email is dated Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

A week ago.

2) The email wants a comment from him. The subsequent story would reveal Christine Ford's name, and give details of the supposed "assault." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

3) One part of the email to Judge reads: "In addition to Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, whom she called acquaintances she knew from past socializing, she recalls that her friend Leland (last name then was Ingham, now Keyser) was at the house and a friend of the boys named PJ." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

WaPo knew who this other witness was over a week ago.

Key point here.

4) This matters for two big reasons–Ford's credibility and WaPo's. The subsequent WaPo story would go on to cite Ford's name and details, and also list notes from a therapist that Ford told this to in 2012. Read carefully what WaPo reports, the same day it emails Judge: — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

5) "The notes say four boys were involved, a discrepancy Ford says was an error on the therapist’s part. Ford said there were four boys at the party but only two in the room.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Hrm.

6) Wait, say what? WaPo reports publicly that Ford says it was "four boys,"even after WaPo reporter tells Judge that Ford had told her it was three boys and a girl. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Say what indeed.

7) So first, huge problem: This was just a week ago, and we have Ford giving two different accounts of who was present. Four boys. No, three boys, one girl. Either way, therapist notes from 2012 definitively say four boys, which Ford didn't dispute. But now… a girl! — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

It’s hard to stick with one account when you’re not telling the truth.

8) Other problem: WaPo's reporting. Reporter has for a week had the names of those Ford listed as present. One is a woman. Yet it writes a story saying FOUR BOYS. Why? Maybe a mistake. But if so, why did WaPo never correct that narrative? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Because like others in traditional media, WaPo cares more about the narrative than the actual story.

9) What, you can't find Keyser? She has lived in the DC area a long time. The paper had no trouble tracking down the other two men (btw, who also denied such party). And why not publish Keyser's name? It published the other men's names. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

10) In its most recent update tonight, WaPo writes: "Before her name became public, Ford told The Post she did not think Keyser would remember the party because nothing remarkable had happened there, as far as Keyser was aware." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Wait, what now?

11) Wow. "Before her name became public, Ford told…" That is WaPo admitting that it had the name, and had Ford's response to what would clearly be a Keyser denial, but NEVER PUT IT OUT THERE. Again, why? A lot of people have a lot questions to answer. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

All we can do at this point is just shake our heads.

This is a planned smear campaign to impune Judge #Kavanaugh and to delegitimize the #SCOTUS once he is confirmed. #Dems had this planned for any candidate that #POTUS put forward. Plus they get a rallying cry for mid-term elections because of the supposed war on women. — Jason D. Jolley, PhD (@JasonDJolley) September 23, 2018

Of course.

A sober look at Ford’s shifting story. Everyone else is a liar… according to her and her dream team of lawyers. — JT Allen- 👌🏻🇺🇸 (@LegalMediaWire) September 23, 2018

When people tell the truth their stories don’t shift.

All of these folks have some serious ‘splainin’ to do.

Related:

Aren’t they supposed to #BelieveWomen? New development could be BAD (like REAL bad) for Keith Ellison

Biggest self-own EVER?! Michael Cohen sends very MOVING and inspiring tweet … about himself (Lanny Davis to the rescue!)

ARBLE GARBLE! Sen. John Cornyn calls out Senate Ds for withholding uncensored Ford letter, triggers a WHOLE lotta stupid