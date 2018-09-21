C’mon, even if you’re a Democrat you have to admit at THIS POINT the amount of BS being pulled with Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh is absolutely ridiculous. How can anyone expect the Senate Judiciary to take any of these people seriously, especially when they can’t even see her original letter uncensored?

Senator John Cornyn tweeted about it:

More gamesmanship: after sitting on Dr. Ford's letter of July 30th, it was leaked after Kavanaugh hearing had concluded. Senator Feinstein, the ranking D, still refuses to release to the Judiciary Committee the original, unredacted letter so it contents may be investigated. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 20, 2018

But it’s the Republican’s fault still, right?

GOP hates women?

Something like that?

Still no uncensored letter https://t.co/o720uIU70l — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 21, 2018

Color us shocked.

At some point Senate Ds are going to have to demonstrate their good faith or we can only conclude they are not serious about getting to the bottom of this. https://t.co/yxtiIuH45D — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 21, 2018

If Democrats were serious about getting to the bottom of Ford’s accusations they wouldn’t have sat on the letter for two months.

We already know this was not done in good faith.

But that didn’t keep the harpies from shrieking at John for DARING to ask for an important piece of evidence:

Good faith? Really? You're going there? Here's good faith: Release ALL of Kavanaugh's files. Support an FBI investigation to establish an objective baseline for Ford's accusations. This isn't hard, Senator. Unless you're in the GOP. — Eclecticity (@twistopherrobin) September 21, 2018

LOL.

*yawn*

Engage the FBI. They'll get to the bottom of it. — Neil Ellis Orts (@neilellisorts) September 21, 2018

FBI has already declined but we know the Left needs to believe it’s the evil GOP keeping the FBI from doing its job so … eh.

You first. Demand an FBI Investigation. And tell your cohorts to withhold judgment. — Adriana RM (@etcpolitics) September 21, 2018

That’s. Not. How. This. Works.

What we're gonna have to do, is really think about voting you out! — Rafael Cisneros Jr (@ralphcis) September 21, 2018

In Texas.

K.

At some point you are going to have to demonstrate that you have a shred of moral decency or we can only conclude that you no longer have any. Is there really no one less problematic for you to back as a nominee? — Kristin Bonilla (@kbonilla) September 21, 2018

Ok, maybe we’ve grown cynical over the years but the moment someone starts demanding a politician demonstrate moral decency we tune out.

We need to repeal and replace Senate Rs. Then we can get back to regular order like late Senator John McCain wanted. — Dave Anderson (@FeltsBrook) September 21, 2018

Huh?

You and the other Republicans on the Judiciary committee are actively trying to rush an unqualified candidate with attempted rape allegations against him through the confirmation process and you have the gall to say that Senate Democrats need to act in good faith?! — Righteous IndigJason (@IndigJason) September 21, 2018

Unqualified.

You know what, we can’t even.

Related:

WTAF?! Twitter reportedly locked James Woods’ account and you won’t BELIEVE the tweet that got him in trouble

Conservatives POUNCE! Chris Cillizza shames GOP for ‘weaponizing’ Booker groping incident, gets DROPPED

‘Knocked the EFF out’! Chris Hayes’ theory of pro-life being ‘invested’ in Kavanaugh gets TORPEDOED by Ben Shapiro