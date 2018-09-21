Chris Hayes seems to think there is an ulterior motive behind support for Brett Kavanaugh, and that it’s a particular group who is ‘extremely invested’ in his confirmation.

Every person I know who believes abortion is a horrible evil, that Roe was wrongly decided and that current law is a moral stain on the country is extremely invested in Kavanaugh's confirmation, whose judicial views on these questions are, of course, entirely unknowable. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 19, 2018

Besides the fact that Chris’ tweet is just silly in general, Kavanaugh has said on countless occasions that Roe is settled law. How many more times does he need to tell the frothy-mouthed pro-aborts that he’s not gunning for Roe?

Not to mention that even is somehow Roe was overturned, all that would happen is abortion would be relegated to the states to decide.

But you know, OUTRAGE.

Ben Shapiro used Chris’ own logic against him, and it’s perfect.

Weird how the logic also works in reverse https://t.co/ymtRsCAhEg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 21, 2018

Weird indeed.

Would seem those who are extremely supportive of abortion are extremely invested in making sure Kavanaugh isn’t seated.

Funny how that works out.

This entire fiasco is predicated on the wrongful assumption that Kavanaugh will/can just go rip up Roe v Wade whenever he feels like it. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 21, 2018

They are trying to ruin his life based on their own assumptions, even though the judge has said many times that Roe is settled.

Always thought new Judges were given their pick of old laws to strike from the records as sort of a “welcome to the club” greeting…. then they get taught the handshake. — Matthew D. Massey (@BrizbaneNation) September 21, 2018

Mwahahahaha!

We personally hope he chooses to strike Obamacare, oh, and the 17th amendment.

Wait: I thought that was Gorsuch was supposed to do… err I mean, Alito… umm or was it Roberts? Thomas? Scalia? — 🍂Pumpkin🎃Spice🍁Guy Incognito (@TurdFer81113050) September 21, 2018

C’mon man, we’re not supposed to question their hysteria.

Kavanaugh v Roe to the left pic.twitter.com/YZNv193dS4 — Michelle Haas (@NeonWhig) September 21, 2018

Exactly.

