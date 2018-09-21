Senator Mazie Hirono has been working SO HARD to make a name for herself with this Kavanaugh confirmation. It must be really hard to try and keep some of the ‘spotlight’ when you’re competing with Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

We’re just kidding on Sheldon, no one really pays attention to him anyway which made that funny.

This time, Mazie claims she has a letter signed by 1000 alumnae of Holton Arms in support and solidarity with Ford that she will be submitting into the Committee record, even though the letter is really just a nothing-burger.

Sorta like the original letter.

Today, @SenGillibrand and I accepted a letter signed by over 1,000 alumnae of @HoltonArms in support of and in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I will enter it into the Committee record to show that we are standing together because we #BelieveWomen. pic.twitter.com/P11sLAqoDY — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 20, 2018

Great, they support her, but did they know her? Did they see what happened? Did they go to school when she did? Unless this letter has some sort of real evidence we don’t see how this is much more than a puff piece and a political gimmie for Mazie.

But then again, that’s what most of this debacle has been about anyway, a political gimmie.

Is anyone a witness or have evidence to support the alleged attack? Every assault victim wants a voice & Justice. Or, is this just a list of women who believe in women? I believe in justice- I hope that occurs. — Jen Young (@AlohaJenYoung) September 20, 2018

Bingo.

So you & Sen. Gillibrand believe Karen Monahan? Good to know. #KeithEllison — Ben Strange (@BenStrange) September 21, 2018

Oops.

You're a crazy loon. You're an embarrassment to public service. You're an embarrassment to morality and common sense. You're an embarrassment to rule of law and civility. I find your generalizations against men, while typical for a liberal twit like you, pathetic and shameful. — Steve Mieczkowski (@steveatmguy) September 21, 2018

But tell us how you really feel, Steve.

Ok , great. How many of those 1000 can corroborate her accusations. Who of the 1000 witnessed her claim? So your basis of believing her is because she’s female? Men in this country are dead if that is the standard you are going to use going forward — JT (@JAT1967) September 21, 2018

Most who never met her, were not present & have no clue about the case. But carry on.. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) September 21, 2018

Karen Monahan deserves your support — Me Chomper (@chmpr) September 21, 2018

Nada.

Blah….blah…..blah……just the facts ma’m……..where is Joe Friday when we need him? Asking for a friend….. — CO Conservative (@fjeich) September 21, 2018

Heh.

While a nice gesture, it is quite irrelevant unless each of them know her personally. — SherryG (@sgoth2) September 21, 2018

That. ^

Because of proof, right??? — Liberal Tears Are Delicious (@MadlandMike) September 21, 2018

Apparently, Mazie thinks it’s proof because she’s submitting it to Committee.

*shrug*

.@maziehirono @KamalaHarris Plz make sure that if Dr Ford testifies on Monday, all of her witnesses are allowed to be heard as well as all the evidence about bout Mark Judge. Plz fight hard for her and us. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 20, 2018

Umm.

You do understand the people that signed this are not witnesses&can testify to nothing. You also understand the people she named that supposedly were there have denied what she has said. She can’t even remember what county it happened in. So please bring in ALL of her witnesses — JT (@JAT1967) September 21, 2018

Yes, let’s get down to the facts, please.

It’s time.

Enough with these political games.

