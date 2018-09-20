Earlier today, Twitchy covered the ‘rumor’ that information had been obtained that some felt would 100% exonerate Kavanaugh. This originally stemmed from tweets Ed Whelan sent out in the first part of this week.

Welp, looks like Ed made good on his claim and posted a thread of facts that would give anyone pause as to what really did and did not happen to Ford and could eventually prove Kavanaugh’s innocence.

Keep in mind, we can neither confirm nor deny anything Whelan has stated in his bombshell thread … have fun:

Okay, I’ll begin laying out some information concerning Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

*popcorn*

Dr. Ford may well have been the victim of a severe sexual assault by someone 36 years ago. Her allegations are so vague as to such basic matters as when and where that it is impossible for Judge Kavanaugh to *prove* his innocence. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Hard to disprove a fact that doesn’t exist.

Fair.

But there are compelling reasons to believe his categorical denial. Let’s look at one set of reasons. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

According to Ford’s letter, the assault occurred “in a suburban Maryland area home at a gathering that included me and four others.” Her WaPo account adds that the house was “not far from” the Columbia Country Club. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

The “four others” that she and her lawyer have identified are Kavanaugh, Mark Judge, P.J. Smyth, and a female classmate of Ford’s. None of the four lived in the vicinity of the Columbia Country Club. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Kavanaugh’s home was 3.6 miles away; Smyth’s 4.3 miles; Judge’s 10 miles; and the female classmate’s 7 miles. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Here is a map of the homes in relation to Columbia Country Club. pic.twitter.com/0pXSbSxb49 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

*more popcorn*

Here is a house that is barely a half-mile from the Columbia Country Club. Street address: 3714 Thornapple Street, Chevy Chase. pic.twitter.com/RgRdv0gzyQ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Here is the house’s floor plan: main floor and upstairs. https://t.co/VbiDucXjCN pic.twitter.com/dp5uMvVTe7 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

The floor plan corresponds closely to Ford’s description of the house where the gathering took place. Here’s the “short stair well” (part of a U-shaped staircase with landing) running up from the foyer next to the living room. pic.twitter.com/jEceJiiHNk — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Right at the top of the stairs is a door leading to a bedroom. This matches Ford’s account of the location of the bedroom she was “pushed” into. pic.twitter.com/cpddGsDwpK — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

*adds salt and more popcorn*

By her account, when she escaped from the bedroom, she “r[a]n across to a hallway bathroom.” The floor plan shows that the hallway bathroom is across the hall from the bedroom. pic.twitter.com/NIm9gx8hfS — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

She says the gathering took place in a “small family room.” See the family room in the upper left of the floor plan. Someone leaving the house down the stairs and out the front door wouldn’t be seen from the family room. pic.twitter.com/RFIg04jRTm — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Hrm.

If you’re at a gathering of “four others” in someone’s home, you’d ordinarily think that the four others include the host who lives in the home. And that host would be the person least likely to act like a guest and most likely to use private areas of the house. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Kavanaugh categorically denies being at the gathering and committing the assault. Beyond his countless character witnesses from then and now, Judge and Smyth have informed the Senate Judiciary Committee that they recall no such gathering *at which Kavanaugh was present*. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

The plot thickens.

The female classmate has not been heard from. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Truth.

It is regrettable that private citizens are being drawn into this. But that is the product of Senator Feinstein’s shockingly shoddy handling of the whole matter. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Democrats want to win at any cost.

If the matter had been handled as it should have been, the Committee would have investigated the matter over the summer and resolved it privately to everyone’s satisfaction without the smearing of Kavanaugh and the dragging of the names of others into the public eye. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Amen.

Bottom line: I believe that a fair assessment of this evidence powerfully supports Judge Kavanaugh’s categorical denial. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

Bottom line, this could all just be educated guesses but … then again …

Seriously? It wasn't possible for teenagers to travel 10 miles to a party back then? — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) September 20, 2018

Umm.

Depends. If Ford's testimony is right…then NO, it is not possible it was 10 miles. Again, this is all about whether Ford's memory is accurate or not. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2018

And who knows what is and isn’t factual with Ford’s testimony.

I'd say this thread is enough to raise a reasonable doubt. That said, that isn't the standard here. The standard is "has she presented enough to convince Collins and Murkowski, and either Heidtkamp or Manchin?" I think the answer is still no. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) September 20, 2018

Reading some of these replies…people have their mind made up that Kavanaugh did this. Unfortunately now more than ever this sheds reasonable doubt on that. Unfortunate that another guy gets dragged into this, but you can put that squarely on the Dems and their desperation. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 20, 2018

Considering that Ford has finally agreed to testify, this is going to get LIT.

Editor’s note: This editor chose to leave certain tweets out of this thread as she doesn’t believe it was prudent to even insinuate another person may have sexually assaulted Ford. If you want to see the entire thread it is currently available on Twitter.

Related:

Sit this one OUT! Shocking tidbit about teen Cory Booker should DISQUALIFY him from Kavanaugh hearing

‘She’s NOT in charge of the Senate!’ WATCH Megyn Kelly UNLOAD on Ford for demanding an FBI investigation

WHOA NELLY! Rumor has it info has been obtained that will 100% exonerate Kavanaugh (Feinstein set to apologize?)