Megyn Kelly Debate on Kavanaugh Accuser Explodes: ‘She’s Not in Charge of the U.S. Senate!’ https://t.co/VE6NYe410F pic.twitter.com/vmmfW7LuIU — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 20, 2018

From Mediaite:

Kelly eventually made it clear that she wants Ford to testify, and thinks Ford will regret it later if she doesn’t take the opportunity in front of her. However, she noted that the politicalization of Kavanaugh’s confirmation was unavoidable, and since Ford’s allegation became political by default, Kelly wondered how Ford can think she can set the terms while getting swept into the flurry. “She’s not in charge of the U.S. Senate!” Kelly said.

She is not partisan. Like her/hate her, she's fair. Just cause she worked at fox doesn't make her pro Trump. Her ratings at fox were through the roof. — Finsup (@phinfan170) September 20, 2018

Not to mention Megyn was less than friendly with Trump during the debates.

She is about as objective as you can get these days.

@megynkelly is in her element here. I don’t always agree with her, but there’s nobody better at this kind of give and take. Focused, succinct, confrontational but also relaxed and friendly. Interesting that the audience seemed to agree with much of what she said. — Denise (@DeniseMarlaine) September 20, 2018

Just being honest. Good job @megynkelly — Gary Broadwell (@GaryBroadwell) September 20, 2018

It’s easy for the Left to get all fussy about clearly partisan folks calling Ford OUT … it’s hard for them to combat what a fairly unbiased and objective original anti-Trumper like Megyn has to say about it.

Which makes this even more legit.

