NEW: @HuffPost @YouGov Poll asking about Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh:

(Credible / Not Credible / Haven’t Heard Enough Yet / Not Sure) Overall — 26/28/32/14

GOP — 4/60/29/8

Democrats — 53/8/29/10

Independents — 19/25/35/20

Men — 28/34/29/10

Women — 25/23/35/18 pic.twitter.com/DEXg5uk0oa — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2018

Big thanks to Jeremiah here for breaking it down for us because we were specifically told there would be no math.

One of the more interesting pieces from this poll is looking at the Independents, which we know will be a huge decider in the upcoming midterms. Only 19% of Independents think Ford is credible.

That’s not a great sign for our buddies on the Left.

Also of note is only 1 in four women think Ford is credible, others don’t think she’s credible at all, they need to hear more, or they’re not sure.

If you’d like to see for yourself.

Interesting… — Emma the Operatic Bot (@OperaticBot) September 20, 2018

Agreed. We thought for SURE more women would find her credible. At least that’s what the Left keeps telling us.

Too bad about the "haven't heard enough yet" since DiFi won't even turn over the letter to committee staff and Team Ford won't cooperate at all. — Dani The Girl ⚾🏈 (@NewYearsDani) September 20, 2018

That too.

if the train is going 80 miles per hour, how long will it take before thedailywire dot com learns about MoE pic.twitter.com/AidpPAdMR4 — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) September 20, 2018

Oh, and did we mention they surveyed more women than men? See what we mean? Trouble for Ford.

Seems Democrat’s ‘Hail Mary’ may have been a huge interception.

