Valerie Jarrett shared Lisa Banks’ statement about Ford basically refusing to testify as a means to shame the GOP. Even though the GOP has bent over backward to try and accommodate Ford in any way they can so she can comfortably testify in a timely manner.

Somehow they’re still the bad guys.

Republicans: Where is your humanity and decency? Stop bullying a woman who has already been traumatized. Slow down and do right by the American people. pic.twitter.com/Vf3mBpK9SD — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 19, 2018

Democrats. Where is your humanity and decency? Stop exploiting this woman who you traumatized by sitting on her accusations for two months until you could use her as a Hail Mary. Vote and do right by the American people.

See Valerie, we can do it too.

Ben Shapiro, of course, did it better.

Democrats: Listen to this woman's story!

Republicans: Okay. When can she come by?

Democrats: Never.

Republicans: But how are we going to listen to her —

Democrats: WE SAID NEVERhttps://t.co/S41x4HJdTL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 20, 2018

Heh.

And basically.

Let’s suppose the FBI investigated. Would that satisfy Democrats? Of course not. Their next ploy would be to accuse Trump and Republicans of fixing the outcome. Call the vote. — Michael Fox (@maf15) September 20, 2018

Democrats have zero credibility with this whole case, mainly because they sat on it for two months. Not to mention that when they finally did produce the letter and passed it on to the FBI, the FBI wasn’t interested in investigating it further.

Which probably threw a wrench in their master plan.

I'm done with this, every day this is more transparent of a ploy. Confirm Kavanaugh. Anyone out there has a problem with it, take it up with how Feinstein and Ford's attorney have handled this. They bungled it every step of the way. They blew her credibility for her. — E.B. Garrett (@EBGarrett1975) September 20, 2018

I'm always amazed at how stupid the Dems believe their base is. They constantly feed them the most obvious BS, thinking that they'll always buy it. Sad… — Ed Hounter (@EasyEd95) September 20, 2018

Ben absolutely triggered the Resistance with this one:

Democrats: Listen to this woman's story!

Republicans: Okay. When can she come by?

Democrats: After an FBI investigation Ben Shapiro: ahhh…I'll just lie and claim they said never. — Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) September 20, 2018

We’re starting to wonder if some of these folks can even tie their own shoes.

Democrats: Ford is comfortable coming forward to publicly testify as long as the FBI looks into the matter first and gathers as much information as possible

Republicans: No

Democrats: What possible reason could there be to not allow an investigation?

Republicans: WE SAID NO — Hutch (@hutchinson) September 20, 2018

Admit it, you rolled your eyes.

GOP: We want to get at the truth!

Dems: So, let's have the FBI investigate and gather facts first.

GOP: Never.

Dems: Let's call all possible witnesses.

GOP: Never.

Dems: Why not?

GOP: BECAUSE WE SAID NEVER and we're in charge. Not for long. — Augustus🇺🇸 (@Augustus709) September 20, 2018

And they think they’re clever.

Poor things.

Related:

RUH-ROH: Charles C.W. Cooke points out 1 TEENSY TINY point that basically NUKES Ford’s case

Wow, this looks BAD! Dr. Ford’s lawyer is all but DESTROYING her own client’s credibility (and case!)

HA! Does this tweet from Chuck Schumer about Ford and Kavanaugh (and Garland?) REEK of defeat or WHAT