No need to complicate matters when it comes to Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

Seems everyone and their dog has something to say about it other than Ford herself.

Even more important is the fact that Ford is the only person who has not given any form of a statement under oath. Hey, we’re not the smart ones who figured it out, Charles C.W. Cooke did:

Am I correct in saying that it is now the case that the only person who hasn’t given any form of under-oath statement (yes, letters to the Judiciary Committee count) is the accuser? https://t.co/N5bemDJ9Ev — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2018

Huh. You’d think if Ford was serious about these allegations she’d be the first to make a statement under oath.

Just spitballin’.

Decades of memory research tells us why she might be reluctant to tell her story in this highly partisan “gotcha” atmosphere. (1/x) https://t.co/xnD2tTaE2U — Nicole McNeil (@NicoleMMcNeil) September 20, 2018

Then this is over. If his accuser cannot in any form go on the record, he must be confirmed. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2018

Amen.

My take is that she wants to be questioned by non-partisans who know the research literature and have experience questioning people who have been through highly emotional experiences (FBI). Would you accept a written statement? That’s all Judge is willing to provide. — Nicole McNeil (@NicoleMMcNeil) September 20, 2018

No, there has to be cross-questioning. She’s the accuser. The Senate has offered various options. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2018

It falls on her to make her case. Yup.

Grassley hasn't even seen unredacted letter yet. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) September 20, 2018

Whoa, we did not know that.

Interesting, yes?

But but she took a polygraph test! 😆 — Michael Demür (@michaeldemoore) September 20, 2018

And refuses to testify unless the FBI investigates the incident – the SAME incident she can’t remember when it happened or what time or who was involved.

K.

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

