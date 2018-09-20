Rep. Eric Swalwell is an idjit.

Sorry, not sorry.

Earlier this morning, Eric took it upon himself to taunt Senator Susan Collins talking about the threats and ugly voicemails her office has received around Kavanaugh. You’d think since Democrats are trying to sell the idea that they care about and believe all women that they would be up in arms over the way Susan is being treated. Apparently, that’s not the case.

We grabbed Eric’s tweet before he cowardly deleted it so you can see the original copy grabbed in the code.

Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can’t sleep in her home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing. https://t.co/bnhtkM9HGy — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

If you’d like to see the picture evidence of his tweet you can see it here though:

Tweets live FOREVER, Eric.

And what an as*hole.

Jake Tapper calling Eric out is probably what inspired him to delete it.

Maybe all such threats are bad and should be taken seriously and not mocked? https://t.co/pXY3t5VeVr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 20, 2018

Maybe?

Yes. No one should make threats. This is a democracy: Be loud and be heard. We don’t use violence. I didn’t mean to suggest that. But I’m pissed how this victim’s safety has been ignored and a rush to confirm has been prioritized. Why not offer the witness security? https://t.co/xzds16EuRx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

Oh BS, Eric.

What did he mean exactly by ‘boo hoo hoo’? And hey, he’s pissed so it’s ok that he was a complete jerk to Susan.

Democrats.

Sexual assault victims deserve respect. And senators shouldn’t be threatened by the public. I said something stupid and minimized ugly behavior. That tweet is deleted and I’m sorry for that. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

Whatever pal. We know who you are.

There are elected representatives in Congress who are horrible people. Such as: pic.twitter.com/bpv9fn3qnE — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 20, 2018

No you are not. You got called out by @jaketapper @cnn and you knew that it would be all over the media once they picked it up. This is the playbook of the left. Smear, tarnish, threaten, etc. The best thing is your tweet is now infamous. Will be used in political ads now. — GC1CG (@GC1CG) September 20, 2018

Don’t worry about it brother no one takes you seriously anyway you and Adam Schiff are both jokes and clowns so carry-on it’s pure entertainment! — JG (@joeygilbertinc) September 20, 2018

What a perfect sideways dig.

boo hoo hoo — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 20, 2018

dirt bag — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) September 20, 2018

How are you even a representative? Have a little class….or maybe that’s impossible — Thomas Godfrey (@GoWyoRollTide) September 20, 2018

You should be censured by the House immediately. Way to attack not only a sitting Senator, but a FEMALE sitting Senator. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) September 20, 2018

Maybe you should resign. You should definitely delete your account. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 20, 2018

When are you resigning from Congress? — Bot Lives Matter (@always_on_hold) September 20, 2018

Not soon enough.

Related:

FAKE watchdog! Sharyl Attkisson triggers Media Matters president by pointing out who they REALLY are

SHUT IT! Ben Shapiro TORCHES Valerie Jarrett for lecturing GOP on Ford and ‘doing the right thing’ for America

RUH-ROH: Charles C.W. Cooke points out 1 TEENSY TINY point that basically NUKES Ford’s case