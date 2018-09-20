As Twitchy readers know, Media Matters deliberately misquoted Ari Fleischer about Kavanaugh earlier this week as a means to smear him. Sharyl Attkisson, who is all too familiar with their smear tactics, spoke up for Ari.

Imagine calling yourself a ‘media watchdog group’ when the only media you watchdog comes from outlets you politically disagree with.

What a great con.

We’re shocked.

Not.

As long as taking those things at face value furthers the Left’s narrative they’re more than happy to do so.

One more example of how the media has become the propaganda arm of the Democratic party.

And as usual, Sharyl triggered the president of Media Matters by telling a truth he simply couldn’t deal with.

He never learns.

Doncha like how he uses his own site as a source to prove Ari said what they claimed he said?

Even though he still didn’t?

Adorable.

Be best.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

