As Twitchy readers know, Media Matters deliberately misquoted Ari Fleischer about Kavanaugh earlier this week as a means to smear him. Sharyl Attkisson, who is all too familiar with their smear tactics, spoke up for Ari.

Media Matters is a fairly successful propaganda smear group–a fairly small core group/donors operating under many names. Some news reporters I know weren't even aware until recently that it's not a real media watchdog group. https://t.co/UmogKzqxmu — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) September 19, 2018

Imagine calling yourself a ‘media watchdog group’ when the only media you watchdog comes from outlets you politically disagree with.

What a great con.

@AriFleischer

Media Matters once called me an anti-Semite. And they did it on Shabbos when I am not on line. My Editors ripped them all day long until I got on-line after sundown — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) September 20, 2018

We’re shocked.

Not.

It's a really sad state of affairs when people that are *supposed to question EVERYTHING* take things at face value. — smashingart (@smashingart) September 19, 2018

As long as taking those things at face value furthers the Left’s narrative they’re more than happy to do so.

One more example of journalism gone wrong — Doug E Fresh – Long Live Jerry (@kennypercyfresh) September 19, 2018

One more example of how the media has become the propaganda arm of the Democratic party.

And as usual, Sharyl triggered the president of Media Matters by telling a truth he simply couldn’t deal with.

Typical Attkisson sleuthing going on here. You realize we posted full transcript of his comments right? As We always do. Or, are you saying the transcript is inaccurate?https://t.co/bDv7LNHIs8 — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) September 19, 2018

He never learns.

Doncha like how he uses his own site as a source to prove Ari said what they claimed he said?

Even though he still didn’t?

Adorable.

Also, we are a real media watchdog. You can disagree with the perspectives some writers take. Fine. But the research is reliable and methodologies sound. You don't like an opinion, so you attack, smear and then project. Be best. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) September 19, 2018

Be best.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

