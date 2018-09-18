It appears Media Matters tried to smear Ari Fleischer with a deliberate misquote about Kavanaugh; they were trying to make it sound like Ari would excuse someone committing sexual assault in high school because otherwise, it would deny them chances later in life.

Ari called them out.

I wonder why the first part of this isn't in quotes?? It's because it's not what I said. Media Matters is awful. Slanted and inaccurate too. (Btw, the story they posted has a video of what i said. Watch the video – and ignore Media Matters.) https://t.co/lbvlv0s8ff — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 17, 2018

If you watch, Ari is answering a question about the right’s reaction to what is going on with Kavanaugh and how it could impact the midterms. They asked if this would backfire on the Left and if even the Never Trumpers would come out in support. Their quote makes it look like Ari is just saying, ‘boys will be boys,’ but that’s not the context of what is being discussed.

Ari even admits if Ford is believable the right may have pause with how they vote in November.

This was sneaky and pretty damn shameless.

I still think @thehill is worse than @mm4a, but that's not saying much. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 18, 2018

Fair.

The Hill IS awful.

They lied about me when I got hit by a car. They'll lie about anything. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 18, 2018

This is the network who used the chyron Creepy Porn Lawyer last week, nothing shocks me. — Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) September 18, 2018

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 18, 2018

BAHAHAHAHA!

Ok, that was good.

But not quite as good as Ari dropping Media Matters in one tweet.

