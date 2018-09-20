Ed Whelan, who is the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a blogger for NRO’s Bench Memos, a recovering lawyer, and a co-editor of ‘Scalia Speaks’ (per his bio) was tweeting earlier this week that Feinstein would be apologizing to Kavanaugh next week because it sounds like information has been obtained that will exonerate Kavanaugh.

This would be huge if true.

But at this point, it’s all just part of the fun-fun Kavanaugh rumor mill.

From POLITICO:

But Whelan’s claim is the only one being taken seriously by conservatives, including several close to Kavanaugh, who were tantalized by his assertions, given his decadeslong friendship with Kavanaugh and close involvement with the nomination process. A graduate of Harvard Law School who served as a law clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and a blogger on legal issues for National Review Online, he has worked alongside Federalist Society executive director Leonard Leo advising the White House on judicial nominations.

“Ed Whelan is the model of careful, discerning legal analysis and commentary. It’s why all of us who know him take everything he says and writes so seriously,” said Rich Lowry, the editor of National Review, where Whelan writes on judicial issues.

Adding to the intrigue, Whelan has told at least three associates that his confidence level in his assertions is “close to 100 percent.”

Huh.

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

100% confident sounds pretty damn confident.

Wouldn’t that be something?

And to see Feinstein apologize … popcorn worthy event of the year.

Right?

It will be something she doesn’t know since it appears more and more likely either she made the entire thing up or has him confused with another high school guy.

In other words, womp womp.

Possible.

WhatEVER they have it must be big … like we said before, popcorn.

