Ed Whelan, who is the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a blogger for NRO’s Bench Memos, a recovering lawyer, and a co-editor of ‘Scalia Speaks’ (per his bio) was tweeting earlier this week that Feinstein would be apologizing to Kavanaugh next week because it sounds like information has been obtained that will exonerate Kavanaugh.

This would be huge if true.

But at this point, it’s all just part of the fun-fun Kavanaugh rumor mill.

Ed Whelan’s tweets on Tuesday evening to the effect that @SenFeinstein will be apologizing to Kavanaugh next week have been the source of endless speculation among former Supreme Court clerks, conservatives at white shoe law firms, and even in the WH – https://t.co/C6xlnGXOZL — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) September 20, 2018

From POLITICO:

But Whelan’s claim is the only one being taken seriously by conservatives, including several close to Kavanaugh, who were tantalized by his assertions, given his decadeslong friendship with Kavanaugh and close involvement with the nomination process. A graduate of Harvard Law School who served as a law clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and a blogger on legal issues for National Review Online, he has worked alongside Federalist Society executive director Leonard Leo advising the White House on judicial nominations. “Ed Whelan is the model of careful, discerning legal analysis and commentary. It’s why all of us who know him take everything he says and writes so seriously,” said Rich Lowry, the editor of National Review, where Whelan writes on judicial issues. Adding to the intrigue, Whelan has told at least three associates that his confidence level in his assertions is “close to 100 percent.”

Huh.

Those tweets have reached Kavanaugh’s inner circle in the WH, though even former clerks working w him say they don’t know WHAT Whelan is referring to – https://t.co/C6xlnGXOZL — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) September 20, 2018

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

But three people who have spoke to Whelan and Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo in recent days say they are “100 percent confident” they’ve obtained information that will exonerate Kavanaugh – https://t.co/C6xlnGXOZL — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) September 20, 2018

100% confident sounds pretty damn confident.

Wouldn’t that be something?

And to see Feinstein apologize … popcorn worthy event of the year.

"This guy raped me 35 years ago, I'm not sure when or where" isn't the remarkable claim. No, THIS is the remarkable claim. pic.twitter.com/KaYuHrAu7C — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 20, 2018

Right?

Only kind of info that 100% exonerates Kavanaugh is evidence that Ford made it all up. This would come in the form of an uncovered text, email, or some “deleted” correspondence which was made by her. Would also comport with the “Feinstein will apologize” quote. — Dustin Alfortish (@alfortish) September 20, 2018

My guess is he knows when the rumor was going around. He knows he was in Europe that summer with his family. Why release that info right now when we/he knows it is the other side attempting to derail his appointment & they would release next attack if this one fails. 1/ — John (@USAJohnK) September 20, 2018

It will be something she doesn’t know since it appears more and more likely either she made the entire thing up or has him confused with another high school guy.

If she doesn’t attend Monday, he issues statement during his final judiciary hearing. If she does attend Monday, she is completely debunked and embarrassed and we go to final vote Wednesday and any other attack is just another delay tactic at that point. — John (@USAJohnK) September 20, 2018

In other words, womp womp.

Do you think the actual kid that did this will come forward? Isn’t that the most logical explanation? — Bill (@wlbutlerii) September 20, 2018

Possible.

WhatEVER they have it must be big … like we said before, popcorn.

