As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Grassley wrote a very detailed and poignant letter to Senate Democrats all but calling them out over the ridiculous theatre they’ve made of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Top of his list was Ford’s unredacted letter, which it seems none of them have seen yet.

Chuck also took to Twitter …

Learned Dr Ford’s identity from WaPo on Sunday Confidentiality no longer relevant As cmte investigators gather facts senators deserve opportunity 2read UNREDACTED letter given 2 Sen Feinstein on July 30 Havnt seen unredactd ltr myself! It’s not secret Release letter Sen Feinstein — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

Ok, so it’s good that he’s being consistent with his message but every time we see a legislator tweet we can’t help but think of that meme of Steve Buscemi walking around trying to fit in with the hip, young crowd. This would have only been better if he’d actually have tagged her in it.

Not that she actually acknowledged the GOP’s requests anyway …

In 1991, the FBI reopened a background investigation. Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas were interviewed. Every day more people came forward claiming firsthand knowledge of the events. It’s time for the FBI to do the same today. Why are Republicans resisting an investigation? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 20, 2018

Notice the timing on her tweet, not quite an hour after Grassley.

Sideways much?

And why is Dianne resisting giving up the unredacted letter anyway? Why are Democrats not helping move testimony forward so Ford can possibly see some justice?

Gosh, it’s all starting to sound like a big ol’ nothing-burger of a stall tactic.

You sat on the info for a month and a half!! You cant bad mouth anyone!! — JOHN C EVANS (@JCinAZ2018) September 20, 2018

Nothing about any FBI investigation will ever change the fact that she did indeed SIT on these accusations for two months.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison.

Keith Ellison. — Libra Tarian (@LibraTarian) September 20, 2018

Tough crowd.

Oh, and then this:

This is exactly right. The FBI should investigate Dr. Ford's allegations, not partisan staff. Senators need to be working with the same set of facts. https://t.co/Vv4TDqMA7I — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 20, 2018

Dianne is doing her best to cast doubt on the GOP because she knows Ford’s credibility is definitely in question.

If she still refuses to testify it’s time to vote, folks.

