Lying liars lie.

It’s just that simple.

Take for example this tweet from Chief Washingon correspondent for POLITICO, Edward-Issac Dovere, listing Kavanaugh’s responses to Ford’s allegations …

He literally only said he didn’t do it.

That’s it.

Talk about dishonest.

Bam. Not only dishonest but breathtakingly dishonest.

That’s never a good thing, Ed.

Trending

Might. Yup.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one.

Awww, but the Left would have to be able to feel shame at all to be ashamed.

HA!

Oops.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

And THERE it is! Ed Whelan’s BOMBSHELL thread takes Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh apart

Sit this one OUT! Shocking tidbit about teen Cory Booker should DISQUALIFY him from Kavanaugh hearing

‘She’s NOT in charge of the Senate!’ WATCH Megyn Kelly UNLOAD on Ford for demanding an FBI investigation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeEdward-Isaac DovereKavanaughPolitico