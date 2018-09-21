Lying liars lie.

It’s just that simple.

Take for example this tweet from Chief Washingon correspondent for POLITICO, Edward-Issac Dovere, listing Kavanaugh’s responses to Ford’s allegations …

Kavanaugh responses (so far):

-there was no incident

-it was a long time ago/who’s to say what counts as assault?

-he says he didn’t do it

-should high school be held against him?

-it can’t be proven either way

-there’s no time to look into it

-maybe someone else did it — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 21, 2018

He literally only said he didn’t do it.

That’s it.

Talk about dishonest.

This is breathtakingly dishonest. Kavanaugh has had one response: he didn’t do it. He said none of the rest of it. https://t.co/8knepiizjR — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 21, 2018

Bam. Not only dishonest but breathtakingly dishonest.

That’s never a good thing, Ed.

"He says he didn't do it" is accurate. Everything else is being said by others, not Kavanaugh. You might want to rethink this tweet. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 21, 2018

Might. Yup.

Please provide links to him saying each of these things. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 21, 2018

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one.

You know very well that the only thing he actually said was he didn't do it yet you intentionally conflate this with other peoples' responses to give the impression that he said everything in your list. Calling yourself an honest journalist would be just as misleading. — Ray Bryan (@r4ybry4n) September 21, 2018

4th point accurate, the rest is left wing make believe — I’m Still Trumpin Kstadt (@Kstadt61) September 21, 2018

You really should be ashamed. — Chuck Jordan (@ChuckJordan4) September 21, 2018

Awww, but the Left would have to be able to feel shame at all to be ashamed.

Show your work. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) September 21, 2018

HA!

Dr. Ford's accusation so far: – Kavanuagh attempted to rape me. – Mark Judge was there. – I don't know where "there" was. – I don't whose house it was. – I don't know when it was. – I don't how I got there. – I don't know how I got home. But Kavanuagh definitely did it. — 🇺🇸 Fight The Left 🇺🇸 (@Gooms) September 21, 2018

Oops.

Fake news. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 21, 2018

‘Nuff said.

