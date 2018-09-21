Jamil Smith seems to think the GOP doesn’t care either way if Dr. Ford was sexually assaulted.

Forget that they have bent over backward to give her an opportunity to be heard. They’ve been nothing but supportive and accommodating, but the narrative that evil white men in the GOP want to destroy women must be pushed at all costs.

That being said, Rolling Stone should probably sit this one out … just sayin’.

It is quite evident that this is no longer about whether or not Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth about being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh. The issue is that most of the @SenateGOP seems not to care either way. That's a problem that will outlive this news cycle. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 20, 2018

*sigh*

At least you’re trying to start a conversation, no matter how fake you and your colleagues are when it comes to these issues pic.twitter.com/yo9pJv9OuH — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 21, 2018

Oopsie.

Maybe Jamil forgot about that one? Yikes.

A Rolling Stone writer, commenting on sexual harassment…. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahaha! — RaKell Rosciszewski (@MrsRotnjetski) September 21, 2018

It is laughable and not in a funny way.

That seems wildly inaccurate seeing as she is being given chance to tell her story by everyone on the right. — Charlie Watson (@CharlesRWatson) September 21, 2018

Wildly inaccurate is their motto these days.

What? They invited her to testify. I do not understand this talking point. https://t.co/g18UHj192x pic.twitter.com/uIorkEf2tV — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 21, 2018

What’s to understand? He’s pushing a narrative that doesn’t exist anywhere except in his head and maybe on bumper stickers at the DNC.

I’m impressed by how brazenly some have managed to ensure that no serious hearing is possible *and* complain about that. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 21, 2018

Bingo.

You realize the criticism is equally applicable to Democrats, if not more. They have no interest in whether she was assaulted or not, just that they can wield her to delay the vote. — Phil P (@earlp1231) September 21, 2018

Paging Keith Ellison …

Not a peep about Keith Ellison from any of you moral,upstanding citizens!! Imagine my shock! — Heather Imbraguglio (@teargarden1) September 21, 2018

We’re so shocked we can barely write this article.

Really? Your magazine has a reputation for running fake rape stories…@RollingStone should just sit this one out. — Dem Wallet (@DemWallet) September 21, 2018

That’s what we said.

Keith. Ellison. The GOP have at least offered an opportunity for her to tell her story. DNC has gone radio silent on Ellison’s accusers. Your tweet would have merit if just one of you hacks put the same effort and emotion into reporting and tweeting about his actions. — eldond (@eldond12) September 21, 2018

We’d be able to take Jamil and most of the Left more seriously if their concerns about women who may have been sexually assaulted weren’t based on the letter by their names.

Sorry, not sorry.

