We’re starting to wonder if Chris Cillizza has actually met Chris Cillizza.

Seems he doesn’t want anyone ‘weaponizing’ Cory Booker’s admitted groping when discussing allegations against Kavanaugh that have been outright denied.

He even wrote about it …

Weaponizing Cory Booker's groping incident doesn't change the Kavanaugh allegationshttps://t.co/0EH3tPGyQ2 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 21, 2018

From CNN:

What we don’t need amid all of this is an epic bout of “whatboutism.” What Booker did as a teenager wasn’t right. And he has been and will be judged by voters on them. But to turn Booker into a political missile to prove hypocrisy misses the mark. This isn’t about Booker. This is about Ford, Kavanaugh, and how we, together, figure out the right way forward.

In other words, conservatives POUNCE!

Jeryl Bier of The Weekly Standard took Chris and his piece APART:

1/ "…it does make for a very different situation than faces Kavanaugh." – yes, it's different because it's worse for Booker. Booker did it. Kavanaugh is accused. pic.twitter.com/IDqWoivd4p — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

Ouch.

2/ "Kavanaugh has never mentioned the alleged episode with Ford publicly before. (Kavanaugh and his defenders would insist that's because he didn't do it.)" It could also be… **because he didn't do it**. pic.twitter.com/7RyZZMOQ08 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

Whoda thunk it?!

3/"That's not the situation in which Kavanaugh finds himself. He has been nominated to a lifetime appointment on the most powerful court in the country." You seriously believe if it was proven later that he was guilty & lied that he would not be impeached? pic.twitter.com/i2vXdOEs3j — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

4/ "This is about Ford, Kavanaugh, and how we, together, figure out the right way forward." Yeah, and one way to "together, figure out the right way forward" is to be consistent. pic.twitter.com/c9SKj2aYyl — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

Psh. Consistency is so overrated.

5/ It's not "whataboutism". It's "why is Keith Ellison, #2 at DNC and running for attorney general not facing the same scrutiny and not being called on by Democrats to step down?" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

YES THIS. ALL DAY THIS!

6/ I vehemently oppose Ellison, but am not ready to condemn him based on the allegations against him yet. Still too many unanswered questions. Calling for consistency is not being partisan or whataboutism. It's wanting to stand on principle and not pragmatism.

/end — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2018

So. Damn. Good.

We know Booker admitted groping someone. Kavanaugh hasn't. You're a pathetic hack. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 21, 2018

Seems that way.

So, something admitted is "weaponized" when it is brought up, but something denied is not? That's an odd dichotomy. — Gerry Daly (@GerryDales) September 21, 2018

Ignoring the fact (as you have for decades) that Bill Clinton is a rapist, Hillary is a rapist enabler and Keith Ellison beat his girlfriend doesn't change the fact all are true. It just proves you're a hack who only cares about victims when it's politically expedient. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 21, 2018

Weaponized by his own hands — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) September 21, 2018

Did it get weaponized? Was it pounced or seized upon? Have we achieved the dreaded overreach yet? — Joseph Mifsud (@fastnerman) September 21, 2018

Booker should be considered guilty of sexual assault until he can prove himself innocent. — mallen (@mallen2010) September 21, 2018

No comment.

Chris Cillizza, meet Chris Cillizza. https://t.co/k328eJO2sy — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 21, 2018

HA!

Partisan hack is gonna partisan hack.

