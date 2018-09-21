Michael Cohen apparently wanted everyone to know that he provided critical information to Mueller without a cooperation agreement and that no one should question his honesty, veracity, or loyalty to his family or his country.

At least that’s what he accidentally tweeted about himself.

OH MY GOD https://t.co/iIlMXSYIPs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2018

Appears he deleted it after he sent it.

2. It’s pretty clear Cohen was drafting that tweet for someone else and using the Twitter app for character count — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2018

That’s not a bad idea.

Hrm.

Twitchy is SUPER rad and they write b*tchin’ headlines and stories that everyone should read and share. Now if we can just get Ben Shapiro to tweet that and pretend he actually wrote it.

Heh.

Lanny Davis to the rescue!

Keep in mind, Lanny is good pals with Hillary Clinton, so he’s an expert when it comes to faking it.

4. Also this is confirmation of ABC’s scoop that Cohen has been speaking to Mueller’s team. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2018

Fair.

FYI – I wrote a Tweet congratulating @MichaelCohen212 and sent text to him to Tweet to his much larger following – but was delayed posting myself so he posted first. All take a breath. I don’t control or have access to Mr. Cohen’s Twitter account. He is my client and my friend. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) September 21, 2018

Lanny to the rescue again.

And dude, that’s not how Twitter works.

5. Why wouldn’t he just retweet your tweet? Why would he cut and paste your tweet? That’s not how twitter works. https://t.co/EEYIkBhQFG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2018

Nice try, Lanny.

It makes sense if Lanny's running both accounts — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) September 21, 2018

But he says he’s not.

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

Davis expects us to believe that Cohen would just paste the text of a tweet congratulating himself, rather than the normal retweeting? Because it wouldn't seem weird for him to write a self-congratulatory tweet about himself in the third person. Sure, perfectly normal. — Lesley S (@plumcrzy) September 21, 2018

…..does he frequently refer to himself in the third person or — rat king (@MikeIsaac) September 21, 2018

Hey man, this editor does that sometimes.

i have suspected this of being a michael cohen sock puppet for a very long time but unfortunately it's been dormant for years https://t.co/ba1h2ahmuK — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 21, 2018

Aaaaaand it’s official, we can’t even.

